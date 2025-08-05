Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 7:24 PM

Trump: Federalize D.C. and prosecute teens as adults

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump says conditions in Washington, D.C., must be made okay by lowering crime rates and charging teens as adults to prevent the federal government from taking control of the capital. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
President Donald Trump says conditions in Washington, D.C., must be made okay by lowering crime rates and charging teens as adults to prevent the federal government from taking control of the capital. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., would become a federal district and prosecute teens as adults if crime in the nation's capital does not recede soon, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Youths and gangs in the capital are randomly targeting people for violent crimes due to a lack of law enforcement, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control," Trump said.

"Local 'youths' and gang members ... are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming and shooting innocent citizens," he added, "at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released."

Related

He said local youths do not fear law enforcement "because they know nothing ever happens to them."

Trump's post includes a photo of a young male who is bloodied and sitting on what appears to be an asphalt parking lot.

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by thugs," Trump said. "Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the world to see."

He said the federal government would have no choice but to take control of the capital and "put criminals on notice."

"Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago," Trump added, "and then this incredible young man, with so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of violent crime."

Trump did not reference the recent shooting deaths of a House intern or two Israel Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Despite such shooting deaths and other crimes in the nation's capital, local police reported a 35% reduction in crime in 2024, which set a 30-year low, The Hill reported.

So far this year, reported crimes in Washington, D.C., are lower than in 2024, which would establish a new 30-year low if the trend continues.

Trump and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser have met several times since the Nov. 5 election.

The president has said he and the mayor have an amicable relationship, and in a March 28 executive order, created the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

That task force includes representatives from several federal agencies and federal law enforcement, who are tasked with cleaning up the city by working with local officials.

Such efforts are to include removing homeless encampments, supporting law enforcement, removing threats to public safety and streamlining the process for residents to obtain concealed carry permits for firearms.

Parks, monuments, structures, roadways and buildings are to be beautified by being restored and graffiti removed from commonly visited local areas, according to the executive order.

The Washington, D.C., mayor's office did not respond to a UPI request for comment on Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Trump plans 'something beautiful' during White House rooftop stroll
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump plans 'something beautiful' during White House rooftop stroll
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump hinted at more changes to the White House grounds while walking along its rooftop with aides, Secret Service agents and an architect.
A little bit basketball, a little bit wrestling: 'Wrestball' cup planned for 2026
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
A little bit basketball, a little bit wrestling: 'Wrestball' cup planned for 2026
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The world's first USA Wrestball Cup for 2026 was announced after the new sport's recent ESPN debut showcase.
Great Plains lighting bolt spanning three states sets shocking record
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Great Plains lighting bolt spanning three states sets shocking record
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization certified the record observed with advanced satellite technology from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Epstein accomplice Maxwell opposes release of grand jury transcripts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Epstein accomplice Maxwell opposes release of grand jury transcripts
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a federal judge to deny the Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts.
Interior Department allows Rosebud strip mine to reopen in Montana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Department allows Rosebud strip mine to reopen in Montana
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Tuesday it has approved a mining plan modification for the Rosebud Mine in Montana.
Montana manhunt Day 5: Shooter suspect likely armed, 'extremely' dangerous
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Montana manhunt Day 5: Shooter suspect likely armed, 'extremely' dangerous
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The manhunt in Montana is on day 5 for a former U.S. Army soldier on the run days after he allegedly shot and killed four at a local bar in the southwest part of the Treasure State.
Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gallup's new survey shows Pope Leo XIV as the world's most popular global figure among 14 names in its poll. A "strongly negative" skew was seen for Elon Musk and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Juror in Karen Read case pleads guilty to leaking information
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Juror in Karen Read case pleads guilty to leaking information
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A woman charged with leaking information in the Karen Read murder case pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. She leaked grand jury info.
2.7-magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey suburbs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2.7-magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey suburbs
A 2.7-magnitude quake rattled the Tri-State area around midday Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Hillsdale, New Jersey, about 20 miles north of Manhattan.
Fox One streaming service to launch Aug. 21 ahead of NFL season
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fox One streaming service to launch Aug. 21 ahead of NFL season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Fox is releasing its new streaming platform on Aug. 21 ahead of the fall NFL season. The service is $19.99 a month. Pay TV subscribers can see it for free.

Trending Stories

Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death

Follow Us