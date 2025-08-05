Trending
Tennessee to execute Byron Black despite heart implant concerns

By Andrew Sookdeo
Tennessee is set to execute Byron Black on Tuesday despite concerns over his implanted heart device. Photo by Tennessee Department of Corrections
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tennessee is set to execute death row inmate Byron Black on Tuesday despite raised concerns about his implanted heart device which could cause a "prolonged and torturous execution."

Black was convicted 37 years ago for killing Angela Clay and her two daughters, 9-year-old Latoya and 6-year-old Lakeisha.

Black's attorney, Kelly Henry said, that his "execution carries so many risks."

"He is elderly, frail, and cognitively impaired; there's no principled reason to move forward with this torturous procedure." As his heart implant will continue running throughout his execution," Henry said.

A top bioethicist at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, Arthur Caplan, pointed out the conflict.

"They're trying to make this guy die, and you have technology attached that's trying to keep him alive," Caplan said.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti refused the suggestion that Black would suffer from severe pain in the state's expert testimony.

"Our office will continue fighting to seek justice for the Clay family and to hold Black accountable for his horrific crimes," he said.

On July 22, a judge ordered that the heart implant be removed before his execution, but Nashville hospital declined to participate.

"It's horrifying to think about this frail old man being shocked over and over as the device attempts to restore his heart's rhythm even as the state works to kill him," Henry said in a statement.

Black's attorneys are focusing their attention on his dementia. As even now on death row, other inmates have been doing his everyday tasks.

The director of Tennessee Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty said that "the law is clear that we do not execute people with intellectual disability."

Black's execution by lethal injection is set for 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Angela Clay's mother Marie Bell, stated her frustration, saying she had waited too long for justice after years of delays and court hearings.

"I'm 88 years old and I just want to see it before I leave this Earth," she said.

Black would become the 28th inmate put to death in the United States this year, if the execution takes place.

