Aug. 5, 2025 / 1:03 AM

Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death

By Sheri Walsh
A male model was arrested over the weekend in New York City after his estranged husband was found stabbed-to-death and slumped over the toilet in his bathroom. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A male model was arrested over the weekend in New York City's Harlem neighborhood after his estranged husband was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of his apartment.

Donald Zieben-Hood, 40, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Sunday night as prosecutors consider whether to bring homicide charges. He was charged with first-degree burglary, weapons possession and aggravated criminal contempt for violating two protection orders.

Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, bled to death early Friday after one of the stabbing wounds severed an artery, according to police.

Jacob was found "slumped over on a toilet, covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stabbing on the back of his calf that penetrated his muscle," prosecutors claimed at Donald Zieben-Hood's arraignment.

Jacob Zieben-Hood had accused his husband of repeated abuse and had several protection orders in place against him. Prosecutors listed nine domestic incident reports for the couple dating back to 2022.

Donald Zieben-Hood, who was treated for several cuts on his arms, called police to say he had fallen asleep and woke up to find Jacob hurt Friday morning and needing medical attention, according to court documents.

Neighbors said they heard the two fighting Thursday night. Jacob's father said his son had called him that same night to say Donald was "coming after him" with a kitchen knife, prosecutors said.

Donald Zieben-Hood was arrested in February for allegedly strangling Jacob during a fight. In March, police responded to a 911 call about another fight and found Jacob Zieben-Hood with a bloody gash on his forehead. Both men claimed he had fallen.

In June, a second protection order was filed after Donald allegedly threatened Jacob with a kitchen knife.

