U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:32 PM

James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, in Epstein case

By Lisa Hornung
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks at a press conference to discuss antisemitism on college campuses in 2024. Comer subpoenaed 10 people and the Department of Justice in the Epstein case. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks at a press conference to discuss antisemitism on college campuses in 2024. Comer subpoenaed 10 people and the Department of Justice in the Epstein case. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the Department of Justice, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and several others for documents and testimony about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, a subcommittee voted to subpoena the Justice Department for the "full, complete, and unredacted Epstein Files," and to subpoena 10 former officials, a motion led by Democrats, but three Republicans joined.

The Committee announced Tuesday that it had sent the subpoenas to the Clintons, former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Bill Barr, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales, and former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller "for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein."

It also sent a subpoena to Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, but agreed last week to delay deposing her until after the Supreme Court considers her petition to overturn her conviction for sex trafficking.

The Department of Justice announced last month that, after reviewing Epstein's case, no other people were expected to be charged and no further information about the case would be released. There has been strong outcry against this decision with lawmakers and the public demanding more information.

Comer scheduled depositions of the officials, which could still change, depending on negotiations with attorneys:

  • William Barr: Aug. 18
  • Alberto Gonzales: Aug. 26
  • Jeff Sessions: Aug. 28
  • Robert Mueller: Sept. 2
  • Loretta Lynch: Sept. 9
  • Eric Holder: Sept. 30
  • Merrick Garland: Oct. 2
  • James Comey: Oct. 7
  • Hillary Clinton: Oct. 9
  • Bill Clinton: Oct. 14

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Comer directed the Justice Department to deliver the documents on the Epstein subpoena by Aug. 19.

"While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell's cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," Comer wrote. "The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations."

Follow Us