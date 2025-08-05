Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 5:21 PM

Epstein accomplice Maxwell opposes release of grand jury transcripts

By Mike Heuer
Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday opposed the Trump administration's motion to unseal grand jury transcripts involving her case, which she has appealed to the Supreme Court while imprisoned for her 2021 conviction on sex trafficking and other offenses. File Photo by Rick Bajornus/United Nations/EPA
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday asked a federal judge to deny the Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts from her case.

U.S. District of Southern New York Judge Paul Engelmayer has refused to allow Maxwell to review the transcripts, her attorney, David Markus, said on Tuesday in a letter opposing the Trump administration's motion to unseal the grand jury testimony.

Because Maxwell does not know what the grand jury transcripts say while she is appealing the case, she must oppose their release, Markus told the court.

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," Markus said.

Related

"Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable and her due process rights remain," he added.

After Epstein committed suicide while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019, Markus said federal prosecutors "made Maxwell the face of his crimes."

"She became the scapegoat and the only person the government could put on trial," Markus argued.

"She was convicted in a media firestorm of false reporting and mischaracterization of evidence," he said.

Maxwell's case is pending before the Supreme Court, and Markus said unsealing "untested, hearsay-laden grand transcripts" could affect its outcome.

"Because this is an ongoing litigation in a criminal case involving a living defendant with existing legal remedies, the government's motion should be denied," he argued.

Maxwell sought access to the grand jury transcripts from her case, but Engelmayer denied her request, The Hill reported.

Engelmayer is presiding over Maxwell's case, while another federal judge in the same court is presiding over Epstein's former case.

He gave Maxwell and any victims in the case until the end of Tuesday to submit letters regarding the matter.

Engelmayer gave the government through Friday to respond to any letters submitted, including Maxwell's, before ruling on the government's motion to unseal the grand jury transcripts and related exhibits.

The Trump administration has filed motions to unseal the grand jury testimonies in both cases, despite a long-standing precedent of such testimonies remaining secret.

"There is abundant public interest in the investigative work conducted by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation into those crimes," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the motion to unseal the grand jury transcripts, The New York Times reported.

Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and related charges in December 2021, but she has appealed her conviction.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Engelmayer to the federal bench in 2011.

The court motions were filed at the same time the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others to obtain documents and testimony related to the Epstein case.

