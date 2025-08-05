Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 9:11 AM

U.S. visa seekers may need to post $15,000 bonds

By Ian Stark
The U.S. State Department may require some visitors to post a bond of up to $15,000 to obtain a business or tourism visa. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department may require some visitors to post a bond of up to $15,000 to obtain a business or tourism visa.

The Visa Bond Pilot Program would apply to those seeking temporary visas for either business, a B-1, or pleasure, a B-2 visa, and are considered to be "nationals of countries identified by the Department as having high visa overstay rates," according to a document posted to the Federal Register,

The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20 and run until Aug. 5 of next year.

The State Department has yet to determine which countries are deemed to have high overstay rates, but those that would qualify are those "where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient, or offering citizenship by investment," or if a person has "obtained citizenship with no residency requirement."

Ultimately, the decision will be made by consular officers, who will determine if any bond is required. Some visa seekers may not have to post any bond, while others may only have to post $5,000 or $10,000.

As the nations whose residents will be required to post the bond have yet to be determined, the State Department doesn't know for sure how many visa applicants will be affected, but it "assumes visa bonds will be required for 2,000 visa applicants" for the 12-month program.

The Washington Post reported it obtained a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that says the pilot program is intended "to protect America's borders and the American people by holding foreign visitors accountable for departing the United States on time."

