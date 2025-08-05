Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping in Tennessee arrested

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The fugitive suspected in the killing of four people and the kidnapping of a baby in Tennessee was taken into custody Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce the successful capture of Austin Drummond, wanted for the murder of four individuals in Lake County, Tennessee," stated Jackson, Tenn., Police Chief Thom Corley in a press release. "This marks an important step in restoring safety to our community."

The announcement came approximately an hour after Jackson Police posted a warning to social media that Drummond was spotted in the area of Saddlebrook and Bridlepath drives in Jackson.

"Please shelter in place immediately," Jackson Police posted. "Keep windows and doors locked, remain indoors, and avoid unnecessary travel." The police then broadcast that related roads were blocked before announcing Drummond's capture.

Police have since posted a photo Tuesday of Drummond being taken into custody, in which he is seen being held at by his arms and collar by law enforcement officers.

A combined reward of $32,500 had been offered Monday for information on Drummond's whereabouts, and he was said to be considered armed and dangerous. Police had posted a video Monday taken by a surveillance camera that reportedly showed Drummond near the area where he was arrested, armed with a rifle.

Drummond is accused of the July 29 killings of Cortney Rose, Rose's children Adrianna and Braydon Williams, and Adrianna Williams' boyfriend James Wilson. Their bodies were found along a road in Lake County, and a baby, the child of Adrianna Williams and Wilson, was left in a car seat in a "random individual's front yard" in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff's Office.

Four other people have also been arrested in connection to the case.