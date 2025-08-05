Fox One streaming service to launch Aug. 21 ahead of NFL season

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Fox is releasing its new streaming platform on Aug. 21 ahead of the fall NFL season.

The new service is $19.99 a month, and pay TV subscribers can access it for free, said CEO Lachlan Murdoch during the company's earnings call.

Fox One will have all of the FOX TV assets, including live sports such as National Football League and Major League Baseball that are on its broadcast network, as well as news programming from its Fox News and Fox Business cable networks, Fox Weather, Fox Deportes, feeds from the Fox broadcast network, and the company's local stations. Subscribers can choose to bundle the service with Fox Nation, its mostly political, right-leaning service, for $24.99 per month.

On Sundays during the regular season, Fox broadcasts NFL games, beginning this year on Sept. 4. It also airs MLB postseason games and NCAA football, which begins Aug. 23.

Murdoch said Fox One won't host exclusive or original content, focusing on streaming what it already broadcasts. Its competitors often pay for exclusive sports rights and other exclusive content.

"It's important to remember that our subscriber expectations or aspirations for Fox One are modest," Murdoch said. He said marketing and launch costs would be comparably low.

ESPN, owned by Disney, is set to debut its new service to drive customers and expand use of its extensive streaming properties. Disney is expected to give details of a new business alliance between the NFL and ESPN when it releases its earnings Wednesday.

Fox Entertainment's shows will still be streamed on Hulu, owned by Disney. The two have a multiyear contract that was renewed last year.

"We have long said that we aspire to engage with our viewers, wherever suits them best. The traditional cable bundle remains our favorite distribution channel, as we believe it continues to provide exceptional value to consumers," Murdoch said during the call. Fox One looks to engage "another important audience segment, those wanting a paid, targeted offering encompassing all Fox brands."