Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 4:41 PM

Montana manhunt Day 5: Shooter suspect likely armed, 'extremely' dangerous

By Chris Benson
Share with X

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Montana manhunt is growing for a former U.S. Army soldier on the run five days after he allegedly shot and killed four at a local bar in the southwest part of the state.

Authorities say there has been no confirmed sightings of Michael Paul Brown, 45, after he allegedly opened fire Friday morning at Owl Bar in Anaconda, which is the county seat in the small Montana city of roughly 9,000 citizens.

He is believed to be on foot in the mountains just west of Anaconda, the Billings Gazette in Montana reported on Tuesday.

Montana authorities found his Ford F-150 pickup truck around Saturday after the shooting roughly 80 miles southwest of the state capital in Helena.

Related

Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith said about 38 federal, state and local agencies were involved in the statewide hunt.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an executive order to utilize financial resources from the state's emergency response fund in order to aid law enforcement efforts.

He opened a press event on Tuesday with a moment of silence for the four identified victims: 64-year-old bartender Nancy Loretta Kelly, and Owl Bar patrons Daniel Edwin Bailey, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and 74-year-old Tony Wayne Palm.

"Rest assured, our brave men and women of law enforcement aren't giving up," Gianforte said Tuesday at a press conference, adding officers were "unrelenting in their pursuit, working around the clock" to find the suspected Brown.

"This action today will ensure additional financial resources are available as we continue to track down this criminal," the Republican governor said.

Brown, a U.S. Army soldier from 2001-2005 and a member of Montana's National Guard from 2008-2008, saw a deployment to Iraq and eventually rose to the rank of sergeant .

Brown has no prior criminal record. He is a 1998 high school graduate and brother of William Leonard Brown, who is currently serving a 100-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a man locally in 2000.

According to officials, Brown lived next door to the bar and is a known figure to law enforcement.

"This is an unstable individual who walked in and murdered four people in cold blood -- for no reason whatsoever," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Sunday.

He added there "absolutely" is concern for the public's safety as the manhunt expands.

Meanwhile, the state's attorney general said the U.S. Marshals Service has offered up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to Brown's arrest. Tips: 1-877-WANTED2.

Latest Headlines

Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gallup's new survey shows Pope Leo XIV as the world's most popular global figure among 14 names in its poll. A "strongly negative" skew was seen for Elon Musk and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Juror in Karen Read case pleads guilty to leaking information
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Juror in Karen Read case pleads guilty to leaking information
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A woman charged with leaking information in the Karen Read murder case pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. She leaked grand jury info.
2.7-magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey suburbs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2.7-magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey suburbs
A 2.7-magnitude quake rattled the Tri-State area around midday Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Hillsdale, New Jersey, about 20 miles north of Manhattan.
Fox One streaming service to launch Aug. 21 ahead of NFL season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fox One streaming service to launch Aug. 21 ahead of NFL season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Fox is releasing its new streaming platform on Aug. 21 ahead of the fall NFL season. The service is $19.99 a month. Pay TV subscribers can see it for free.
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the Department of Justice, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and DOJ in Epstein case.
Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping in Tennessee arrested
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping in Tennessee arrested
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The fugitive suspected in the killing of four people and the kidnapping of a baby in Tennessee was taken into custody Tuesday.
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tennessee executed death row inmate Byron Black on Tuesday despite raised concerns about his implanted heart device, which could cause a "prolonged and torturous execution."
Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino takes eMed top job
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino takes eMed top job
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The eMed Population Health digital health platform announced Tuesday that former X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has been appointed its new CEO.
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The implosion of the OceanGate's submersible Titan in 2023 was "preventable," because of its inadequate design and "toxic" workplace culture, a report said.
Trump: Treasury's Scott Bessent doesn't want to be Fed chair
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump: Treasury's Scott Bessent doesn't want to be Fed chair
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is no longer a possibility to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026.

Trending Stories

Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation

Follow Us