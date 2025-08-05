Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino takes eMed top job

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The eMed Population Health digital health platform announced Tuesday that former X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has been appointed its new CEO.

"Yaccarino's hiring is a game changing moment in eMed's mission to make safe, effective, and sustainable chronic care accessible directly through an all-in-one, digital-first experience," eMed said in a press release. "Her unparalleled experience in leading paradigm shifting transformations will bring a new dimension to the company."

Yaccarino had stepped down from her post at X in July after a two-year stint without an explanation, but her resignation came a day after the X chatbot Grok had gone on an anti-Semitic tirade.

EMed is currently at work on a population health management platform for the GLP-1 weight loss and diabetes drugs. Goldman Sachs researchers have estimated that about 15 million adults in the United States alone may be treated with anti-obesity medications, or AOMs by 2030, and that the industry could reach $100 billion in annual revenue by that year.

"The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it," Yaccarino said in the release. "There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before."