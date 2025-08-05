Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:10 PM

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino takes eMed top job

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Linda Yaccarino will join eMed as its CEO after leaving her role as CEO of X. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Linda Yaccarino will join eMed as its CEO after leaving her role as CEO of X. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The eMed Population Health digital health platform announced Tuesday that former X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has been appointed its new CEO.

"Yaccarino's hiring is a game changing moment in eMed's mission to make safe, effective, and sustainable chronic care accessible directly through an all-in-one, digital-first experience," eMed said in a press release. "Her unparalleled experience in leading paradigm shifting transformations will bring a new dimension to the company."

Yaccarino had stepped down from her post at X in July after a two-year stint without an explanation, but her resignation came a day after the X chatbot Grok had gone on an anti-Semitic tirade.

EMed is currently at work on a population health management platform for the GLP-1 weight loss and diabetes drugs. Goldman Sachs researchers have estimated that about 15 million adults in the United States alone may be treated with anti-obesity medications, or AOMs by 2030, and that the industry could reach $100 billion in annual revenue by that year.

"The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it," Yaccarino said in the release. "There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before."

Read More

Latest Headlines

James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, in Epstein case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, in Epstein case
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the Department of Justice, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and DOJ in Epstein case.
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tennessee executed death row inmate Byron Black on Tuesday despite raised concerns about his implanted heart device, which could cause a "prolonged and torturous execution."
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The implosion of the OceanGate's submersible Titan in 2023 was "preventable," because of its inadequate design and "toxic" workplace culture, a report said.
Trump: Treasury's Scott Bessent doesn't want to be Fed chair
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump: Treasury's Scott Bessent doesn't want to be Fed chair
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is no longer a possibility to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026.
U.S. visa seekers may need to post $15,000 bonds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. visa seekers may need to post $15,000 bonds
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has started a program that will require some visitors to post bonds for as much as $15,000 to obtain a business or tourism visa.
Trump threatens India with tariffs over buying Russian oil
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump threatens India with tariffs over buying Russian oil
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened India with increased tariffs over its purchase of Russian oil amid Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire that ignited Friday in Southern California has exploded to tens of thousands of acres as nearly 2,000 firefighters work to get the blaze under control.
Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a man accused of shooting the driver charged with ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub last month, injuring dozens of people.
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A male model was arrested over the weekend in New York City after his estranged husband was found stabbed to death and slumped over the toilet in his bathroom.
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two U.S. travelers were detained for drug smuggling last month after they were caught carrying 72 pounds of hashish, Customs and Border Protection said Monday.

Trending Stories

Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation

Follow Us