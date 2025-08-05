Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire that ignited Friday in Southern California has exploded to tens of thousands of acres as nearly 2,000 firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

The Gifford Fire, burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, has prompted officials to issue evacuation orders throughout both regions.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," Cal Fire said in an update, adding that several other areas, mostly in San Luis Obispo County, are under evacuation warnings.

Some 1,910 firefighters were on the ground, as the blaze threatened 872 structures, officials said.

As of Monday evening, it had grown to 72,460 acres with only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Los Padres National Forest said the blaze began shortly before 4 p.m. PDT Friday as multiple wildfires along Highway 166, west of Cuyama. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and the southern junction of Highway 33 remains closed.

Officials said it is feeding on grass fuels, which are plentiful and susceptible to spotting. Hot, dry weather, combined with the fuels, has contributed to its rapid growth, they said.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles is warning the public about smoke spewing from the fire, saying it "will impact portions of southwest California."

An air quality alert has been issued for the Cuyama area by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, while an air quality watch has been issued for the rest of Santa Barbara County.