Aug. 5, 2025 / 3:16 PM

Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are least popular, polling suggests.

By Chris Benson
Data released Tuesday by the Washington-based Gallup suggested American-born Pope Leo XIV (pictured May 18 in St Peter's Square at the Vatican) had a 57% favorability rating and 11% unfavorable in a +46 net-favorable score. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
1 of 9 | Data released Tuesday by the Washington-based Gallup suggested American-born Pope Leo XIV (pictured May 18 in St Peter's Square at the Vatican) had a 57% favorability rating and 11% unfavorable in a +46 net-favorable score. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A new Gallup survey shows that Pope Leo XIV is the most popular global figure among 14 names in its poll with a "strongly negative" skew for Elon Musk and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The data released Tuesday by the Washington-based firm suggested the pope had a 57% favorability rating and 11% unfavorable in a +46 net-favorable score.

"That's unheard of in today's political climate," Christopher Hale, a Democratic Party figure and nonprofit leader, commented on social media.

It showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in second at 52% favorability but far below the Roman Catholic Church leader with a 34% unfavorable rate.

Vermont's Independent-affiliated Sen. Bernie Sanders was third at a 49% favorable viewpoint in the Gallup Poll but with a 38% negative rating, too.

"The direction of the American people's sentiments bends towards Bernie," Faiz Shakir, a Sanders adviser and nonprofit newsroom chief, posted Tuesday morning on X.

A large number of survey participants left no opinion of French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. AOC's 34% favorable rating was matched with a 38% unfavorable with Macron's own 30% favorability and downside of 31%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat near the middle of the survey resutls at 42% favorable, a 47% unfavorable but 3% of poll participants with no opinion of him.

At the bottom rung of the 14-name poll was ex-White House DOGE adviser Elon Musk with a 33% favorable but 61% negative unfavorable rating.

Musk was below Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at number 13 with only 29% of those in the survey having a favorable opinion of the far-right leader as the Gaza war continues with Hamas on top of a worsening humanitarian crisis among Palestinians.

The Gallup favorability rating poll indicated that newsmakers viewed more negative than positive included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a -16 unfavorable rating, followed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at -12%.

But tied at an 11% unfavorably were rumored Democratic presidential candidate and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President JD Vance and ex-U.S. President Joe Biden.

Media figure Bill Kristol, director of Defending Democracy Together, suggested the survey means Americans "haven't entirely lost our minds."

