Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a man accused of shooting the driver charged with ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub last month, injuring dozens of people.

Efrain Villalobos, 28, was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. PDT Sunday by officers of the Redondo Beach Police Department. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest Monday in a statement, saying they had taken him into custody, and Villalobos has been booked for attempted murder and is being held without bail.

He is accused of shooting Fernando Ramirez, 29, early July 19.

Ramirez is facing dozens of charges, including 37 counts of attempted murder, one count for each person injured that morning when he allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of people waiting at a taco truck, for valet service and to get into the East Hollywood nightclub from which he had been ejected for intoxication not long before.

Ramirez was shot in the back as bystanders pulled him from the car, sparking a manhunt for the suspect.

The LAPD released images of the alleged shooter in the days following the mass-casualty incident, calling on members of the public to help identify him.

Police named Villalobos as the suspect in a Friday statement.

No information about how police were led to Villalobos was made public.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for consideration.