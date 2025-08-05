Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 1:41 AM

Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Efrain Villalobos, 28, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department/X
Efrain Villalobos, 28, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department/X

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a man accused of shooting the driver charged with ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub last month, injuring dozens of people.

Efrain Villalobos, 28, was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. PDT Sunday by officers of the Redondo Beach Police Department. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest Monday in a statement, saying they had taken him into custody, and Villalobos has been booked for attempted murder and is being held without bail.

He is accused of shooting Fernando Ramirez, 29, early July 19.

Ramirez is facing dozens of charges, including 37 counts of attempted murder, one count for each person injured that morning when he allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of people waiting at a taco truck, for valet service and to get into the East Hollywood nightclub from which he had been ejected for intoxication not long before.

Ramirez was shot in the back as bystanders pulled him from the car, sparking a manhunt for the suspect.

The LAPD released images of the alleged shooter in the days following the mass-casualty incident, calling on members of the public to help identify him.

Police named Villalobos as the suspect in a Friday statement.

No information about how police were led to Villalobos was made public.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for consideration.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire that ignited Friday in Southern California has exploded to tens of thousands of acres as nearly 2,000 firefighters work to get the blaze under control.
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A male model was arrested over the weekend in New York City after his estranged husband was found stabbed to death and slumped over the toilet in his bathroom.
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two U.S. travelers were detained for drug smuggling last month after they were caught carrying 72 pounds of hashish, Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest Monday of House Democrats after they fled the state to prevent a quorum and a vote on proposed redistricting maps.
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Oklahoma on Monday convicted a former NFL player on a half dozen animal abuse charges for breeding and selling fighting dogs.
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday it would end a decades-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams for hiring.
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail for sentencing on Oct. 3 after a federal judge denied the entertainer bail Monday. The judge said he is a flight risk and danger.
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get, Accuweather forecasters say.
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two Republican senators placed holds on three Treasury Department nominees until rules are determined on the implementation of new renewable tax provisions.
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The government is approving more than $100 million in federal grant money for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for wetland conservations efforts in more than a half-million acres of critical migratory bird habits.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu

Follow Us