A little bit basketball, a little bit wrestling: 'Wrestball' cup planned for 2026

Photo courtesy of Wrestball

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The world's first USA Wrestball Cup for 2026 was announced Tuesday after the new sport's recent ESPN debut showcase.

Officials in its Delaware-based headquarters say USA Wrestball Cup 2026 will be a "major" national event showcasing 16 teams from various U.S. regions in the high-energy, full-contact sport that merges basketball and wrestling elements.

"Wrestball is physical, entertaining, and made to be watched," Honore Magon, president of the International Wrestball League and a sport co-founder, said in a statement.

The game can be played in two different formats: a 5-on-5 full court game or a 3-on-3 half court version. Points get awarded for successful shots and wrestling techniques. Each play starts with a one-on-one clash for ball control, shifting into a team phase with throws, passes and scoring at the hoop.

"There's no dribbling -- just movement, power and strategy," Wrestball sport officials explained in a release.

"Like basketball, the objective is to score by throwing the ball through a hoop," they added. "However, unlike basketball, wrestling moves are permitted when battling for possession."

The newly-minted Wrestball saw its global debut Friday on ESPN OCHO.

On Tuesday, it's co-founder and startup chief Magon said that, with over 300 million Internet views, Wrestball's perceived "popularity" was "still expanding globally."

"This is next-level competition," its new TV commercial spot said in advertising the competition's $500,000 prize pool and the first Wrestball USA championship title.

ESPN's televised event showcased never-before-seen competitions of 30 new sports that network execs say was its "most ever."

According to event organizers, the tournament's team application process is open but it also "presents opportunities" for businesses and sponsorships.

"With the USA Cup, we're inviting teams, investors and partners to join us in shaping the future of sport," said Wrestball founder Mairbek Khostikoev.

Wrestball officials said further specifics on location, tickets, matches and a full game schedule will be publicly unveiled by the end of the year.