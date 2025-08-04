Trending
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days

By Lisa Hornung
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, in Washington D.C., on Friday. On Sunday, Trump announced he would be appointing replacements for two key jobs in the next few days. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, in Washington D.C., on Friday. On Sunday, Trump announced he would be appointing replacements for two key jobs in the next few days. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next three to four days, he told reporters.

Trump said Sunday he will announce a new commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics after firing Erika McEntarfer on Friday. McEntarfer was a President Joe Biden appointee, but she was confirmed with bipartisan support in the Senate in 2024.

McEntarfer's firing has sparked outrage among economists and Democrats. It happened after the Friday July jobs report showed lower-than-expected hiring as well as major downward revisions to the reports in May and June.

Trump also said he would announce a nominee to replace Federal Reserve Gov. Adriana Kugler, who said Friday she will resign Aug. 8 from the central bank's board.

"I have a couple of people in mind," he said of the Kugler vacancy. "I'll be announcing that probably over the next couple of days."

Kugler's term was set to expire in January, but she resigned early. She gave no reason for the departure.

Trump criticized the BLS Friday after the jobs report came out, claiming the numbers were altered for political reasons.

"Today's jobs numbers were rigged in order to make Republicans and me look bad," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

He said the BLS also produced a false jobs report in the days leading up to the Nov. 5 general election that were favorable to the Biden administration.

He called the BLS reports a "total scam" and said, "The good news is, our country is doing great!"

"It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy. It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation," McEntarfer said on social media Friday.

Economists have jumped to her defense in the wake of the firing.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers called Trump's accusations a "preposterous charge" in an interview with ABC News' This Week program Sunday.

"These numbers are put together by teams of literally hundreds of people following detailed procedures that are in manuals. There's no conceivable way that the head of the BLS could have manipulated this number," Summers said.

He said the numbers in the jobs report were "in line" with data and information being reviewed in the private sector and criticized Trump for his "authoritarian" removal of McEntarfer.

"Firing statisticians goes with threatening the heads of newspapers. It goes with launching assaults on universities. It goes with launching assaults on law firms that defend clients that the elected boss finds uncongenial," he said. "This is really scary stuff."

Bill Beach, McEntarfer's predecessor, appeared in an interview with CNN's State of the Union on Sunday where he called the firing "totally groundless" and dangerous.

"The commissioner doesn't see the numbers until Wednesday before they're published. By the time the commissioner sees the numbers, they're all prepared. They're locked into the computer system," Beach said.

Beach added that the only thing the commissioner can do before the jobs report is published is review the text accompanying the data.

"What I think really upset the president on Friday were the revisions to May and June, big revisions. But that's because, like every time we publish on Friday, there are revisions to the previous two months," he said. "This is a survey. And a survey has sample returns."

Beach said the jobs reports are compiled from surveys that are sent out to Americans and hundreds of thousands of businesses each month. But the BLS doesn't receive all the returns in time, keeping the window for responses open an extra two months.

"What you saw on Friday was the effect of trying to do a better job, getting more information," Beach said.

