Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:34 PM

U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect black, vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana hashish last month after two U.S. travelers were detained and their baggage searched at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect black, vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana hashish last month after two U.S. travelers were detained and their baggage searched at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two U.S. travelers were detained for drug smuggling last month after they were caught carrying 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in their luggage on a flight between Los Angeles and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The couple, who were catching a connecting flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil, were selected for outbound Passenger Enforcement Rover Team exams when CBP found heavy objects wrapped in white t-shirts inside their baggage.

Officers took the couple's passports and receipts for checked baggage to conduct a more thorough search. They found vacuum-sealed bags containing 37 pounds of marijuana hashish in one suitcase and 35 pounds in another.

CBP officers also found bags of cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy.

"These individuals believed they were going to easily slip by CBP's watchful eye -- they were wrong," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations at Chicago Field Office. "Unfortunately, this is a method of smuggling we continue to encounter with narcotic traffickers and there are consequences for their actions."

Last month, CBP officers seized 60,470 pounds of drugs at ports of entry into and out of the United States by air, sea and land.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest Monday of House Democrats after they fled the state to prevent a quorum and a vote on proposed redistricting maps.
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Oklahoma on Monday convicted a former NFL player on a half dozen animal abuse charges for breeding and selling fighting dogs.
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday it would end a decades-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams for hiring.
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail for sentencing on Oct. 3 after a federal judge denied the entertainer bail Monday. The judge said he is a flight risk and danger.
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get, Accuweather forecasters say.
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two Republican senators placed holds on three Treasury Department nominees until rules are determined on the implementation of new renewable tax provisions.
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The government is approving more than $100 million in federal grant money for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for wetland conservations efforts in more than a half-million acres of critical migratory bird habits.
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of four people in Tennessee, as primary suspect Austin Drummond remains on the run, police announced Monday.
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A daily tabloid version of the New York Post is heading west, NewsCorp announced Monday. The California Post, with staff in Los Angeles, will debut in 2026.
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida AG James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal info from guests who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach, Fla.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams

Follow Us