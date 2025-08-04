Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest Monday of House Democrats after they fled the state before a vote could be taken on proposed redistricting maps.

The Democratic lawmakers fled to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts to prevent a quorum Monday afternoon and the advancement of voter maps that would benefit Republicans in next year's midterm elections.

"Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans," Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement. "By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty."

"I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans," Abbott continued. "This order will remain in effect until all missing Democrat House members are accounted for and brought to the Texas Capitol."

On Monday, Texas House Republicans voted 85-to-6, authorizing the House sergeant-at-arms to arrest Democrats who fled the state in protest and prevented a quorum. According to the Texas Constitution, two-thirds of the state House must be present to conduct legislative business.

The proposed congressional redistricting map, released last month, could add five new GOP congressional seats. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas claims the maps were "designed to dilute the voting power of communities of color."

In addition to facing arrest, the missing House members also face $500 daily fines for breaking quorum. Abbott said he will investigate any Democrat who solicits funds to support their effort.

"Reports indicate that many absentee Texas House Democrats have solicited or received funds to evade conducting legislative business and casting votes. Under the Texas Penal Code, any of those Democrats who solicit, accept or agree to accept such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws," Abbott said. "Also, it could be a bribery violation for any other person who offers, provides or agrees to provide such funds to fleeing Democrat House members."

The Texas House Democratic Caucus issued their response Monday to Abbott's threat, saying, "Come and take it."

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu told reporters in Illinois that it was within their moral responsibility to leave the state.

"We're not here to have fun. We're not here because it is easy, and we did not make the decision to come here today lightly," Wu said. "But we come here today with absolute moral clarity that this is absolutely the right thing to do to protect the people of the state of Texas."

The Texas House is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday at 1 p.m., local time. The current special session is scheduled to end on Aug. 19.

Texas state Rep. John Bucy said Democrats are "not running away" but instead "running into the fight."

"Look, I didn't run for office to walk out of the Capitol, but I also didn't run for office to stand by while democracy is stolen in broad daylight," Bucy said from Illinois.

"Texas Democrats broke quorum because sometimes, the only way to uphold your oath is to refuse to play along with a rigged game."