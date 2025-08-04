More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run

Suspect Austin Drummond remains at large after four people were found murdered, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Monday, police announced the arrests of two more people, who are charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory to the killings after the fact. Photo from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of four people in Tennessee, as primary suspect Austin Drummond remains on the run, police announced Monday.

Dearrah Sanders and Brandon Powell were arrested in connection with the murders as Sanders was charged with being an accessory to the killings after the fact and Powell was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Dyer County District Attorney Danny Goodman announced the latest arrests Monday during the arraignment of Tanaka Brown, who is charged with tampering with evidence and also being an accessory after the fact. Giovante Thomas was arrested earlier and is also facing accessory charges.

Primary suspect, Drummond, is accused of killing the family of four in northwestern Tennessee last week. The 28-year-old remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. A $17,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest, with part of the funding coming from TBI.

"USMS Memphis is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Austin Drummond," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a post on X Sunday.

Authorities believe Drummond is in Jackson, Tenn., where a residents have been told to stay alert and keep their doors locked. A white Audi, Drummond was last seen driving, was located in the area. Drummond faces four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and weapons charges.

The bodies of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15, were found Tuesday along Carrington Road in Tiptonville, near the northwestern Tennessee Border. Investigators believe the murders were a targeted attack.

A baby, belonging to Wilson and Williams was found in a car seat "at a random individual's front yard," according to the Dyer County Sheriff's Office. The baby had been dropped off unharmed by someone driving a minivan or SUV.