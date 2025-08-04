Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 2:09 PM

Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, takes part in a dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month. Trump said Witkoff will travel to Russia this week to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, takes part in a dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month. Trump said Witkoff will travel to Russia this week to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, is expected to visit Russia this week to try to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump on Sunday told reporters that Witkoff "may be going to Russia" on Wednesday or Thursday to secure a cease-fire.

Trump seemingly has shown frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin lately because he ignores Trump's pleas for peace. Trump moved up a deadline last week for Russia to reach a peace deal or face harsher sanctions because of Russia's ongoing drone strikes in Ukraine. The latest deadline will expire Friday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking to reporters Monday, did not confirm or rule out a meeting between Putin and Witkoff this week.

Related

"We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow and are always happy to have contact," Peskov said. "We consider these contacts important, meaningful and very useful. The dialogue continues and the United States continues its efforts to mediate in the search for a Ukrainian settlement. These efforts are very important, including in the context of the ongoing process of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. Work is continuing, and we remain committed to the idea that a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian problem is, of course, our preferred option."

Russia's state-affiliated Tass news agency reported that Peskov said Putin would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once "preparatory work" at the "expert level" was completed. Kyiv has repeatedly proposed this meeting, but has been rebuffed by Moscow.

Ukraine backs the U.S. demand for an immediate cease-fire, after which negotiations for a full peace deal can happen.

Zelensky posted to Telegram on Monday, urging stronger action against Moscow by Kyiv's Western partners.

"The world has enough power to stop this and protect people," Zelensky wrote. "We rely on strong decisions from the U.S., Europe and the world regarding secondary sanctions on trade in Russian energy resources, on Moscow's banking sector."

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of Zelensky's party and chair of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he doesn't expect Trump to impose sanctions on Russia's biggest fossil-fuel customers, China and India, even if Putin again refuses a cease-fire.

"My guess is that Trump might impose some kind of tariffs, which won't stop China and India from buying Russian oil and gas," Merezhko said. "The key problem is how to deny Russia revenues for selling its oil and gas to China and India, who are the biggest buyers. On the one hand, Trump doesn't want to look weak, yet on the other hand, he doesn't want to spoil relations with China and India by imposing serious sanctions."

Latest Headlines

FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- FBI officials in Philadelphia on Monday issued an advisory warning international college students about a scam that involves foreign impersonators. They advised potential victims to report it.
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- ChatGPT is on track to have 700 million weekly active users this week, the company said. In March, the app had reached 500 million weekly active users.
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United States Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her run for South Carolina governor Monday morning to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next 3-4 days, he said Sunday. The BLS commissioner and a vacancy on the Fed board.
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit overnight after initial delays over weather in the company's 69th liftoff this year.
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla's board is giving its CEO Elon Musk a $29 billion pay package, months after a Delaware court rejected his 2018 performance award after a lawsuit,
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Boeing defense plants face a strike as 3,200 machinists walked off their jobs. Members of the International Association of Machinists voted to strike.
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada are expected in the coming days to talk trade, according to Ottawa's U.S.-Canada trade minister.
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Democrats have fled the Lone Star State in an effort to block Republicans from advancing state House maps that advantage the GOP by five seats.
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night over the western Atlantic, far off the coast of North Carolina, according to forecasters who expect it to move away from the U.S. coast.

Trending Stories

Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor

Follow Us