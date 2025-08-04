Trending
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary

By Lisa Hornung
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, arrives to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in 2024. Mace announced today that she will run for governor of South Carolina. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, arrives to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in 2024. Mace announced today that she will run for governor of South Carolina. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United States Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her run for South Carolina governor Monday morning to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

"This morning, I'm making it official. I am running to be your governor of the great state of South Carolina," Mace said in an announcement Monday morning at The Citadel, where she became the first woman to graduate from the Corps of Cadets program in 1999.

Mace, 47, first came to Congress in 2021. She has developed a reputation as a GOP firebrand in recent months.

Mace told Fox News last week that she was leaning toward running for state-wide office, citing economic issues, crime and "gender-bending ideology" at colleges in the state.

Related

Mace will run against fellow Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., state Attorney General Alan Wilson, R, state Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R, in the primary.

Mace told Fox News that if she launched a gubernatorial bid, she and Wilson would run a "two-man race."

"If I get in, I will fight to the finish, and I will take out South Carolina's attorney general, because he's turned a blind eye on women and on children and on the state for a lot of reasons. He might force me to do this," Mace said.

"South Carolina is tired of the politicians who smile for the cameras, lie to your face, and then vanish when it's time to lead," she said.

A poll released by the South Carolina Policy Council showed Mace narrowly leading Wilson in the primary among Republican-identifying voters.

Latest Headlines

Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next 3-4 days, he said Sunday. The BLS commissioner and a vacancy on the Fed board.
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit overnight after initial delays over weather in the company's 69th liftoff this year.
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla's board is giving its CEO Elon Musk a $29 billion pay package, months after a Delaware court rejected his 2018 performance award after a lawsuit,
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Boeing defense plants face a strike as 3,200 machinists walked off their jobs. Members of the International Association of Machinists voted to strike.
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada are expected in the coming days to talk trade, according to Ottawa's U.S.-Canada trade minister.
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Democrats have fled the Lone Star State in an effort to block Republicans from advancing state House maps that advantage the GOP by five seats.
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night over the western Atlantic, far off the coast of North Carolina, according to forecasters who expect it to move away from the U.S. coast.
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two people were arrested over the weekend with helping a suspect accused of quadruple murder, according to authorities.
U.S. to mark Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings as anniversary approaches
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. to mark Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings as anniversary approaches
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Groups around the world will gather this week to commemorate the August 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed former Fox News TV host and Donald Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro as the top U.S. federal prosecutor.

