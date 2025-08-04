Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 8:50 PM

Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
The Justice Department announced Monday its Civil Rights Division is ending a 44-year-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams in "hiring the top talent of our nation." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | The Justice Department announced Monday its Civil Rights Division is ending a 44-year-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams in "hiring the top talent of our nation." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday its Civil Rights Division would end a decades-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams to hire qualified candidates.

Luevano v. Director, Office of Personnel Management, a 1979 lawsuit filed during the Carter administration, accused the federal government's Professional and Administrative Career Examination -- or PACE -- of discriminating against Black and Hispanic applicants.

A consent decree was entered in 1981, making civil service exams obsolete for the next 44 years. In March, the Trump administration filed a motion to terminate it.

"For over four decades, this decree has hampered the federal government from hiring the top talent of our nation," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Today, the Justice Department removed that barrier and reopened federal employment opportunities based on merit -- not race."

Related

Angel Luevano, who filed the case more than forty years ago, said attorneys for both sides met with the U.S. District Court judge for the District of Columbia last week to resolve the issue.

"The Decree has had its usefulness and a tremendous effect on the country," Luevano said. "Millions of minorities and women hold jobs because of that class action lawsuit. It wasn't DEI. It didn't just benefit minorities and women. The alternative Outstanding Scholar Program ... was actually used 70% by Whites."

Luevano said he took the PACE exam, before filing the lawsuit, to get into a federal job and achieved a passing grade of 80, but did not get referred to federal openings because only those with 100 on their tests got jobs.

"I'm extremely proud of the effect that it has had on federal hires and getting minorities and women into federal jobs," he added. "It affected my decision to join, it was the key for me to join federal civil rights compliance in the Labor Department."

On Monday, the Justice Department called the federal government's hiring practices over the last four decades "flawed and outdated theories of diversity, equity and inclusion."

"It's simple, competence and merit are the standards by which we should all be judged; nothing more and nothing less," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the District of Columbia. "It's about time people are judged, not by their identity, but instead 'by the content of their character.'"

Latest Headlines

Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail for sentencing on Oct. 3 after a federal judge denied the entertainer bail Monday. The judge said he is a flight risk and danger.
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get, Accuweather forecasters say.
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two Republican senators placed holds on three Treasury Department nominees until rules are determined on the implementation of new renewable tax provisions.
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The government is approving more than $100 million in federal grant money for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for wetland conservations efforts in more than a half-million acres of critical migratory bird habits.
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of four people in Tennessee, as primary suspect Austin Drummond remains on the run, police announced Monday.
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A daily tabloid version of the New York Post is heading west, NewsCorp announced Monday. The California Post, with staff in Los Angeles, will debut in 2026.
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida AG James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal info from guests who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach, Fla.
Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two people died and six were injured after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday at a Hard Summer music festival's after-party, police said.
White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ever wanted to participate in the White House's annual holiday celebrations? Here's your chance to volunteer to help decorate or to perform during open houses.
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in Alaska is offering up a $10,000 reward for details that lead federal authorities to an alleged meth dealer as part of a summertime effort to crack down on violent crime.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic

Follow Us