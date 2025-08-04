Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 2:16 PM

ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
ChatGPT announced Monday that it's set to surpass 700 million weekly active users this week. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA
ChatGPT announced Monday that it's set to surpass 700 million weekly active users this week. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- ChatGPT is on track to have 700 million weekly active users this week, the company said.

At the end of March, the app had reached 500 million weekly active users, said Nick Turley, OpenAI VP and head of ChatGPT, on X. He said the app has grown fourfold since last year.

"Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems. Big week ahead. Grateful to the team for making ChatGPT more useful and delivering on our mission so everyone can benefit from AI," he posted.

The figure includes all ChatGPT AI products, including free, professional, school and others. It also passed 3 billion daily messages, and there are now 5 million paying business users.

Related

ChatGPT's popularity increased in March after OpenAI launched an upgraded image generation feature, powered by the GPT-4 model. In April, COO Brad Lightcap said on X that more than 130 million users had created over 700 million images in just a few days after the launch.

In a recent report, market intelligence firm Sensor Tower noted that users are using ChatGPT for more than 12 days a month on average, only behind Google and X. The report said that in the first half of 2025, users spent an average of 16 minutes per day on the app.

Last week, Open AI announced that the company secured $8.3 billion from a group of top investors.

The investment is part of a SoftBank-led $40 billion fundraising round, according to a person familiar with the deal, CNBC reported. The raise was finished ahead of schedule and was five times oversubscribed. Open AI's annual recurring revenue is at $13 billion, and the company is on track to pass $20 billion by the year's end.

Latest Headlines

FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- FBI officials in Philadelphia on Monday issued an advisory warning international college students about a scam that involves foreign impersonators. They advised potential victims to report it.
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, is expected to visit Russia this week to try to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United States Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her run for South Carolina governor Monday morning to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next 3-4 days, he said Sunday. The BLS commissioner and a vacancy on the Fed board.
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit overnight after initial delays over weather in the company's 69th liftoff this year.
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla's board is giving its CEO Elon Musk a $29 billion pay package, months after a Delaware court rejected his 2018 performance award after a lawsuit,
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Boeing defense plants face a strike as 3,200 machinists walked off their jobs. Members of the International Association of Machinists voted to strike.
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump, Carney expected to talk trade in coming days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada are expected in the coming days to talk trade, according to Ottawa's U.S.-Canada trade minister.
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Democrats have fled the Lone Star State in an effort to block Republicans from advancing state House maps that advantage the GOP by five seats.
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night over the western Atlantic, far off the coast of North Carolina, according to forecasters who expect it to move away from the U.S. coast.

Trending Stories

Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor

Follow Us