ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week

ChatGPT announced Monday that it's set to surpass 700 million weekly active users this week. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- ChatGPT is on track to have 700 million weekly active users this week, the company said.

At the end of March, the app had reached 500 million weekly active users, said Nick Turley, OpenAI VP and head of ChatGPT, on X. He said the app has grown fourfold since last year.

"Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems. Big week ahead. Grateful to the team for making ChatGPT more useful and delivering on our mission so everyone can benefit from AI," he posted.

The figure includes all ChatGPT AI products, including free, professional, school and others. It also passed 3 billion daily messages, and there are now 5 million paying business users.

ChatGPT's popularity increased in March after OpenAI launched an upgraded image generation feature, powered by the GPT-4 model. In April, COO Brad Lightcap said on X that more than 130 million users had created over 700 million images in just a few days after the launch.

In a recent report, market intelligence firm Sensor Tower noted that users are using ChatGPT for more than 12 days a month on average, only behind Google and X. The report said that in the first half of 2025, users spent an average of 16 minutes per day on the app.

Last week, Open AI announced that the company secured $8.3 billion from a group of top investors.

The investment is part of a SoftBank-led $40 billion fundraising round, according to a person familiar with the deal, CNBC reported. The raise was finished ahead of schedule and was five times oversubscribed. Open AI's annual recurring revenue is at $13 billion, and the company is on track to pass $20 billion by the year's end.