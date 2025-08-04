Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 3:21 PM

White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
The National Christmas Tree is seen on the Ellipse in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2021. Applications are now open for anyone who wants to help decorate the White House for the holidays or perform at upcoming seasonal open houses. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 5 | The National Christmas Tree is seen on the Ellipse in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2021. Applications are now open for anyone who wants to help decorate the White House for the holidays or perform at upcoming seasonal open houses. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Have you ever wanted to participate in the White House's annual Christmas celebrations? Here's your chance to volunteer to help decorate or to perform during open houses.

"Americans from every U.S. state and territory are invited to apply for the opportunity to assist with decorating at the White House or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses," a press release said.

Applications are open starting Monday and will close at 5 p.m. Sept. 5. Selected applicants will be notified by 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

All volunteers must pay for their own travel, accommodations and expenses. They must be 18 or over and available to work Nov. 24-30.

Related

Performers and musical groups will perform during open houses in December. Acts including school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers are encouraged to apply, the White House said.

First ladies have worked on the holiday celebrations through the years, showcasing their own visions of holiday decor.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted National Guard members and their families for her holiday decor unveilings.

"One of the privileges I have as first lady is deciding who will be the first to experience the magic of the season here at the White House. And every year, I've asked to share it with the National Guard families," Biden said during the unveiling in 2024.

First Lady Melania Trump's first Christmas season, honored "Time-Honored Traditions."

"The president, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," the first lady said in a statement. "As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays."

After eight years in the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama was emotional at her last holiday unveiling.

"Thank you to all of the volunteers who traveled here from 33 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, to come here and put up these beautiful decorations and transform this White House into this holiday wonderland" Obama said in her opening remarks. "As we celebrate my family's last holiday season in the White House, I'm thinking back to when we first came here to Washington -- and we promised to open up this house to as many people from as many backgrounds as possible."

First Lady Laura Bush announced her holiday decor soon after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"I am disappointed there are not tours this season. We had to err on the side of caution and safety. All of us are going to deal with this Christmas with a balance of tradition and the reality of what happened on Sept. 11," Bush said standing beside an ornately decorated 18-foot Concolor fir in the Blue Room. "Because this year's holiday season follows a national tragedy, both home and family have special meaning to all Americans," she said.

Latest Headlines

Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two people died and six were injured after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday at a Hard Summer music festival's after-party, police said.
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in Alaska is offering up a $10,000 reward for details that lead federal authorities to an alleged meth dealer as part of a summertime effort to crack down on violent crime.
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- FBI officials in Philadelphia on Monday issued an advisory warning international college students about a scam that involves foreign impersonators. They advised potential victims to report it.
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- ChatGPT is on track to have 700 million weekly active users this week, the company said. In March, the app had reached 500 million weekly active users.
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, is expected to visit Russia this week to try to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United States Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her run for South Carolina governor Monday morning to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next 3-4 days, he said Sunday. The BLS commissioner and a vacancy on the Fed board.
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit overnight after initial delays over weather in the company's 69th liftoff this year.
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla board gives Elon Musk $29 billion pay package
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla's board is giving its CEO Elon Musk a $29 billion pay package, months after a Delaware court rejected his 2018 performance award after a lawsuit,
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing defense machinists strike in Missouri, Illinois
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Boeing defense plants face a strike as 3,200 machinists walked off their jobs. Members of the International Association of Machinists voted to strike.

Trending Stories

Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor

Follow Us