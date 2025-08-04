White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Have you ever wanted to participate in the White House's annual Christmas celebrations? Here's your chance to volunteer to help decorate or to perform during open houses.

"Americans from every U.S. state and territory are invited to apply for the opportunity to assist with decorating at the White House or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses," a press release said.

Applications are open starting Monday and will close at 5 p.m. Sept. 5. Selected applicants will be notified by 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

All volunteers must pay for their own travel, accommodations and expenses. They must be 18 or over and available to work Nov. 24-30.

Performers and musical groups will perform during open houses in December. Acts including school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers are encouraged to apply, the White House said.

First ladies have worked on the holiday celebrations through the years, showcasing their own visions of holiday decor.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted National Guard members and their families for her holiday decor unveilings.

"One of the privileges I have as first lady is deciding who will be the first to experience the magic of the season here at the White House. And every year, I've asked to share it with the National Guard families," Biden said during the unveiling in 2024.

First Lady Melania Trump's first Christmas season, honored "Time-Honored Traditions."

"The president, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," the first lady said in a statement. "As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays."

After eight years in the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama was emotional at her last holiday unveiling.

"Thank you to all of the volunteers who traveled here from 33 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, to come here and put up these beautiful decorations and transform this White House into this holiday wonderland" Obama said in her opening remarks. "As we celebrate my family's last holiday season in the White House, I'm thinking back to when we first came here to Washington -- and we promised to open up this house to as many people from as many backgrounds as possible."

First Lady Laura Bush announced her holiday decor soon after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"I am disappointed there are not tours this season. We had to err on the side of caution and safety. All of us are going to deal with this Christmas with a balance of tradition and the reality of what happened on Sept. 11," Bush said standing beside an ornately decorated 18-foot Concolor fir in the Blue Room. "Because this year's holiday season follows a national tragedy, both home and family have special meaning to all Americans," she said.