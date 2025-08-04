U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 12:14 AM

Tropical Storm Dexter forms over western Atlantic

By Darryl Coote
Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night over the Atlantic Ocean. Image courtesy of NOAA/Website
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night over the western Atlantic, far off the coast of North Carolina, according to forecasters who expect it to move away from the U.S. coast.

The storm was located about 300 miles west-northwest of Bermuda when it formed at about 11 p.m. AST Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving east-northeast at 12 mph, though a faster east-northeastward or northeastward motion is forecast through early Tuesday, after which it is expected to slow down.

