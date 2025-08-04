GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two Republican senators have placed holds on three of President Donald Trump's nominees for the Treasury Department until rules are determined on the implementation of renewable tax provisions in the new tax and spending law.

Iowa's Sen. Chuck Grassley and Utah's Sen. John Curtis are members of the Finance Committee, which determines whether to confirm the agency's nominations.

Grassley wrote about the hold in the Congressional Record on Friday.

The two Senators and some moderate Republicans want guidance on how to enforce the phase-out of tax credits for wind and solar energy.

"Until I can be certain that such rules and regulations adhere to the law and congressional intent, I intend to continue to object to the consideration of these Treasury nominees," Grassley wrote.

In the law, there is a 12-month transition period based on when projects begin construction.

"What it means for a project to 'begin construction' has been well established by Treasury guidance for more than a decade," Grassley wrote. "Moreover, Congress specifically references current Treasury guidance to set that term's meaning in law. This is a case where both the law and congressional intent are clear."

He said the agency is expected to issue rules and regulations on Aug. 18 regarding the phase-out.

The nominees are Brian Morrissey to become general counsel, Francis Brooke to be assistant Treasury secretary and Jonathan McKernan to become an undersecretary. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was confirmed on Jan. 27.

As of Monday, Trump has nominated 367 for roles in government with 127 confirmed and 286 positions without a selection of 822 tracked by The Washington Post and The Partnership for Public Service.

Trump has been dismayed by the pace of the nominations. Last week, he wanted the senators to remain in Washington instead of going on the monthly recess.

Grassley's state of Iowa is a leader in renewable energy production, mainly ethanol and biodiesel, which have federal tax credits.

Trump has been opposed to tax benefits for renewable energy. The Trump administration now favors oil, gas, coal and nuclear.

The president vehemently opposes windmills, including 11 turbines he said spoiled the view near his golf course in Scotland.

"You see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys, and killing your birds, and if they're stuck in the ocean, ruining your oceans," Trump said last week.

The next day he told British Prime Minister Kweir Starmer they are "ugly monsters."

Earlier this month, he signed an executive order that called on the Treasury Department to "strictly enforce" the termination of production and investment tax credits for them.

The spending legislation, referred to by many Republicans as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," ends tax credits that start producing electricity after 2027, but a late amendment compromise offered more time for projects that begin construction within 12 months.

Hard-right Republicans had withheld their support for the bill over easing the credit rollbacks.