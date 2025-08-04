Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 10:42 PM

Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
LeShon Johnson, seen here as a running back for the New York Giants during his final season in the NFL, was convicted Monday of running a dog fighting breeding and trafficking operation. File Photo by John C. Anderson/UPI
LeShon Johnson, seen here as a running back for the New York Giants during his final season in the NFL, was convicted Monday of running a dog fighting breeding and trafficking operation. File Photo by John C. Anderson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Oklahoma on Monday convicted a former NFL player on a half dozen animal abuse charges for breeding and selling fighting dogs.

LeShon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was found guilty on six counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act by a jury following a trial in which they heard evidence that he bred and trafficked so-called champion and grand champion fighting dogs and their offspring.

"This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The grand jury indictment was unsealed in March, accusing him of possessing 190 bull-type dogs for use in animal fighting operations.

Related

Federal prosecutors accused him of operating Mal Kant Kennels, which had two locations, one in Broken Arrow and the other in Haskell, which is also in Oklahoma. They said he selectively bred champion and grand champion fighting dogs, defined as those that have won three and five fights, respectively.

He marketed and sold stud rights and puppies from winning dogs to other dog fighters who wanted the Mal Kan Kennels "bloodline," according to prosecutors who said his operation contributed to the growth of dog fighting across the country.

The 190 dogs in his possession were seized by law enforcement in October and are now in U.S. Marshal custody following the verdict on Monday. This is the largest seizure from a single person in a federal dog fighting case, the Justice Department said.

Johnson faces up to a maximum of five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000 for each of the six counts.

The conviction is also at least the second dog fighting case brought against Johnson, who pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004 for running Krazside Kennels.

Johnson played five seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants in the 1990s, for a total of 62 games played.

There have been several dog fighting cases.

In February, a Florida man was sentenced to seven years for a dog fighting conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a gun.

In December, a former Defense Department official received 18 months for participating in a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy, and a Virginia man became the final of seven defendants in July of 2023 to be sentenced to 46 months for dog fighting charges.

Latest Headlines

U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two U.S. travelers were detained for drug smuggling last month after they were caught carrying 72 pounds of hashish, Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest Monday of House Democrats after they fled the state to prevent a quorum and a vote on proposed redistricting maps.
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday it would end a decades-old consent decree, which banned the federal government from using civil service exams for hiring.
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' Combs before October sentencing
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail for sentencing on Oct. 3 after a federal judge denied the entertainer bail Monday. The judge said he is a flight risk and danger.
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get
Thermal camera reveals how dangerously hot playgrounds get, Accuweather forecasters say.
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two Republican senators placed holds on three Treasury Department nominees until rules are determined on the implementation of new renewable tax provisions.
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than $100M in grant money to be used to protect migratory birds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The government is approving more than $100 million in federal grant money for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for wetland conservations efforts in more than a half-million acres of critical migratory bird habits.
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of four people in Tennessee, as primary suspect Austin Drummond remains on the run, police announced Monday.
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A daily tabloid version of the New York Post is heading west, NewsCorp announced Monday. The California Post, with staff in Los Angeles, will debut in 2026.
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida AG James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal info from guests who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach, Fla.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams

Follow Us