Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two people died and six were injured after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles overnight at a musical festival's after-party, police said.

The event, which was promoted on social media, took place after the Hard Summer music festival of house and techno music at Hollywood Park, next to SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The shooting occurred at 1 a.m. down the street from the party in the industrial zone just north of the Santa Monica Freeway's Interstate 10, the Los Angeles Police Department said. All of the victims were adults.

Two hours earlier, officers were in the area to break up a party of 50 to 60 people, a police official told ABC News. One person was in custody in possession of a firearm.

It was unclear whether they were the same gathering.

When police arrived in the area again, a large crowd was blocking the roadway when several people fled when shots were fired, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman died at a hospital, police said.

Among the six injured, at least one person was in critical condition, a spokesperson told KTLA-TV.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Karen Bass posted on Threads: "The senseless violence and loss of life in Downtown Los Angeles this morning is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable. There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."