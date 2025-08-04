Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 4:19 PM

Drag group promotes artists' rights as Florida AG demands info on Pride event

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City. A group is promoting artists' rights as Florida's Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal information from people who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach on June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City. A group is promoting artists' rights as Florida's Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal information from people who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach on June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier is demanding guest lists, surveillance footage and personal information from people who attended a drag Pride event in Vero Beach on June 29, according to Scott Simpson, organizer for Qommittee, a national volunteer network defending drag artists' rights.

The group says that no laws were violated in the event, and Florida's statewide "drag ban" has been blocked by federal courts. But state officials are "weaponizing existing laws to bully, intimidate, and surveil our community," Simpson said.

Simpson's group has publicized Floridians' rights and called for organizing.

"This is serious government overreach designed to intimidate drag performers into silence," he said. "They want performers to stop performing. They want venues to stop booking drag shows. They want our community to stop gathering and celebrating who we are.

Related

"Going to a drag show should not mean you forfeit your anonymity or land your name in a government database," Simpson said. "We cannot let that happen. Every drag performer and venue in Florida must stay loud, stay proud, and protect themselves while continuing their art."

This isn't the first attack on Vero Beach's drag community. Linda Moore, the vice mayor of Vero Beach, is being investigated by Uthmeier for a "Pride Tea Dance" held last month at the Kilted Mermaid, a wine bar she owns in the town on the Atlantic coast. But it's unclear what charges Moore might face and questions remain concerning Uthmeier's legal basis for the investigation.

Uthmeier's office cited evidence that the event was promoted as being open to all ages and included sexualized adult performers who "wore revealing attire and burlesque outfits while interacting with the children."

"In Florida, we don't sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults," Uthmeier said in a statement.

But Moore said the bar has hosted it for at least the past five years.

"We have the event every year; it's our gay pride event, and it is all ages," Moore said. "It's a family-friendly event, and then once the drag show actually starts, we tell the parents who have small children that they can't stay for the show."

Simpson's Qommittee website clarifies drag performers' rights and realities, as well as Florida's laws on drag shows open to all ages versus shows for adults only. It also tells performers how to protect themselves if they're targeted by government officials and to keep performing and keep showing up at drag shows.

"This intimidation campaign wants us to self-censor out of fear," Simpson said. "We will not give them that victory."

Latest Headlines

More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
More arrests in Tennessee quadruple murder with primary suspect on the run
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of four people in Tennessee, as primary suspect Austin Drummond remains on the run, police announced Monday.
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
New York Post to expand to California with separate daily tabloid
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A daily tabloid version of the New York Post is heading west, NewsCorp announced Monday. The California Post, with staff in Los Angeles, will debut in 2026.
Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two dead, 6 injured in music fest after-party shooting in L.A.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two people died and six were injured after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday at a Hard Summer music festival's after-party, police said.
White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House seeks Christmas volunteers, performers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ever wanted to participate in the White House's annual holiday celebrations? Here's your chance to volunteer to help decorate or to perform during open houses.
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Feds offer $10K reward for info on alleged Anchorage meth dealer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in Alaska is offering up a $10,000 reward for details that lead federal authorities to an alleged meth dealer as part of a summertime effort to crack down on violent crime.
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI warns of scam targeting foreign college students
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- FBI officials in Philadelphia on Monday issued an advisory warning international college students about a scam that involves foreign impersonators. They advised potential victims to report it.
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ChatGPT announces it will pass 700 million weekly users this week
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- ChatGPT is on track to have 700 million weekly active users this week, the company said. In March, the app had reached 500 million weekly active users.
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Special envoy Witkoff to visit Russia for cease-fire, Trump says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, is expected to visit Russia this week to try to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Nancy Mace runs for S.C. governor in crowded GOP primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United States Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her run for South Carolina governor Monday morning to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says he'll name BLS, Fed appointments in the next 3 to 4 days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to fill two important economic vacancies in the next 3-4 days, he said Sunday. The BLS commissioner and a vacancy on the Fed board.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
Two arrested amid hunt for Tennessee suspect accused of killing four
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Texas Democrats flee state over GOP-drawn House maps
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor
Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor

Follow Us