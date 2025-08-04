SpaceX lifts 28 Starlink satellites in landmark reusable booster mission

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit overnight after initial delays over weather in the company's 69th liftoff this year.

The Starlink 10-30 mission saw liftoff at 3:57 a.m. EDT from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after its original 2:01 a.m. time slot had to be changed due to persistent storms.

The Falcon 9 and its joint Falcon Heavy rocket carried 28 Starlink satellites to its growing constellation of Internet-ready satellite devices.

But it marked a milestones for SpaceX with the 450th launch of its flight-proven booster 1080, which flew for its 21st time.

Initially there was an 85% chance for favorable weather in the forecast, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

But strong thunderstorms via a low-pressure system hung over the region and temporarily delayed the launch as Tropical Storm Dexter gains strength.

A little over 8 minutes after liftoff the B1080 landed on SpaceX's drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean in the 131st landing on the drone ship vessel.

So far this year SpaceX has launched over 1,650 Starlink satellites in the Elon Musk-run company's bid to expand global Internet access.