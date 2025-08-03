U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2025 / 4:56 PM

Senate confirms former Fox host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor

By Mark Moran
Former Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro, pictured speaking in the Oval Office at the White House in May, was confirmed Saturday to as top U.S. prosecutor. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Former Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro, pictured speaking in the Oval Office at the White House in May, was confirmed Saturday to as top U.S. prosecutor. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed former Fox News TV host and Donald Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro as the top U.S. federal prosecutor.

Pirro, a former New York state district attorney and county judge, was confirmed along party lines 50-45 Saturday. She was among a host of staunch Trump backers who claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump due to fraudulent voting. There was no evidence to support that claim.

Pirro said in a statement that she was "blessed" to have been confirmed by lawmakers and said in a statement to "get ready for a real crime fighter."

Pirro used her platform as a host of the Fox New "Justice with Jeanine" host to purvey a baseless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump, and later became co-host of the Fox show "The Five."

Related

In 2021, Pirro was among five defendants named in a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, accusing the network of knowingly promoting false claims about the company's voting machines used to tabulate votes in the election.

Fox eventually settled the lawsuit with Dominion for $785 million and acknowledged that claims about a fraudulent election were false.

President Donald Trump nominated Pirro in May, calling her a "powerful crusader for victims of crime," and, in a social media post, a person who "excelled in all ways."

"Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position," Trump wrote in the post.

At the end of Trump's first term, he pardoned Pirro's husband, Albert Pirro, Jr., who had been convicted in 2000 on charges of fraud and tax evasion.

Criticism of the nomination was swift and exacting. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., saying "blind obedience to Donald Trump is nearly unrivaled among his ardent supporters."

"For an important prosecutorial position like this one, the country has a right to demand a serious and principled public servant," Schiff added. "Jeanine Pirro is not it."

The Senate adjourned for a monthlong recess Saturday having failed to advance dozens of other Trump nominees.

Trump reacted on social media, telling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to "Go to Hell!"

