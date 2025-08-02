U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2025 / 7:24 PM

Tenneessee man accused of trying to kill 9 deputies during arrest

By Mike Heuer
Kevin Wade O'Neal, 54, of Old Fort, Tn., is accused of trying to kill nine sheriff's deputies and detectives with an explosive device while being arrested at his home on Friday. Photo Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Polk County, Tn., Sheriff's deputies found 14 explosive devices inside the Old Fort home of Kevin Wade O'Neal, whom they arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening public officials.

The deputies were enforcing arrest warrants for O'Neal, 54, for allegedly threatening to kill Polk County law enforcement members and public officials.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives contacted O'Neal and arrested him inside his home when they "realized something was smoldering inside the bedroom where Mr. O'Neal had been located," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Officers observed what they believed to be an improvised explosive device inside the room" and "immediately evacuated the residence," the PCSO said.

The Chattanooga Police Department's bomb squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the property and located 14 improvised explosive devices.

"O'Neal attempted to detonate the devices upon officers' arrival and while they were attempting to apprehend him," the PCSO release says.

The failed effort resulted O'Neal being charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly trying to kill the nine PCSO deputies and detectives who arrested him.

He also faces 14 counts of prohibited weapons and one count of possession of explosive components.

O'Neal remains in custody at the Polk County Jail pending the outcome of a bond hearing.

Old Fort is located about 45 miles east of Chattanooga in southeastern Tennessee.

