Smithsonian removes mention of presidential impeachments

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Smithsonian Institution staff temporarily have removed the mention of all presidential impeachment efforts, including President Donald Trump's two impeachments, from an exhibit on presidential power.

The impeachment mentions were part of an exhibit called "Limits on Presidential Power," but they have been removed while the Smithsonian renovates the exhibit, which last was updated after its last review in 2008, ABC News reported.

"In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the 'Limits of Presidential Power' section in 'The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden' needed to be addressed," a Smithsonian spokesperson told ABC News.

"The section of this exhibition covers Congress, the Supreme Court, impeachment and public opinion," the spokesperson said.

A temporary label within the exhibit had described the two impeachments against Trump and those against former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

It also discussed the pending impeachment of former President Richard Nixon, who resigned before the House of Representatives could vote on articles of impeachment against him.

The label also told visitors that the exhibit's case is being redesigned, which it now is undergoing.

Until the exhibit is updated, the Trump impeachment mentions and all others won't be included.

"A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments," the Smithsonian staff said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the exhibit says, "Only three presidents have seriously faced removal."

"The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden" exhibit opened at the Smithsonian in 2000.

The exhibit displays photos of Johnson's impeachment prosecutors in 1868, the investigative report that led to Clinton's 1999 impeachment and a filing cabinet that was damaged during the 1972 Watergate Hotel break-in that led to Nixon resigning two years later.

An online version of the exhibit still includes information on all five impeachment efforts.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump in 2019 due to alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding its so-called Russiagate investigation.

The House voted to impeach Trump again on Jan. 13, 2021, days after the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol as the U.S. Senate counted votes to confirm former President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

Both impeachment efforts failed in the Senate.