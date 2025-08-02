U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2025 / 2:52 PM

Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate

By Simon Corlett
Thousands of frozen hot dogs spilled across Interstate-83 in south-central Pennsylvania, closing the busy highway in both directions after a multi-vehicle collision. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of frozen hot dogs spilled across Interstate-83 in Pennsylvania, closing the busy highway in both directions after a multi-vehicle collision.

State police and four separate fire departments responded to the crash this week at an exit in Shrewsbury, Pa., the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company confirmed on Facebook.

The collision occurred around 9:10 a.m. EDT and the highway was later re-opened around 3:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury is a borough in York County, located in south-central Pennsylvania.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while several sections of the highway were damaged as a result of the collision that involved a tractor-trailer truck and two other vehicles.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed they are now investigating what led up to the crash.

The closure stretched for four miles along the interstate, between exits 4 and 8.

"We all came to a dead stop and I was wondering what was going on. Then I saw some emergency vehicles...and hot dogs all over the road," witness Jake Sitcosky told WPMT-TV.

Cleanup efforts were hampered by the amount of grease left on the pavement.

Local media showed photos of destroyed cardboard boxes and hotdogs littering the road.

