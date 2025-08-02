U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2025 / 2:08 PM

Office of Special Counsel investigates former prosecutor Jack Smith

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Officials with the Office of Special Counsel are launching an investigation into Jack Smith, who oversaw criminal probes into President Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Officials with the Office of Special Counsel are launching an investigation into Jack Smith, who oversaw criminal probes into President Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Officials with the Office of Special Counsel are launching an investigation into Jack Smith, who oversaw criminal probes into President Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation into Smith is related to alleged violations of the Hatch Act, NBC News reported, citing sources within the agency.

Investigators have not yet disclosed any specific evidence against Smith, who headed two criminal investigations, one into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and a second into his handling of classified documents following his first term in the White House.

"I appreciate the Office of Special Counsel taking this seriously and launching an investigation into Jack Smith's conduct. No one is above the law.

Related

"Jack Smith's actions were clearly driven to hurt President Trump's election, and Smith should be held fully accountable," said Senate Intelligence Committee chair Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told the New York Post in a statement.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency, which also operates as a secure channel for federal whistleblowers.

The Hatch Act was passed in 1939 and "limits certain political activities of federal employees," while ensuring "that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion."

Smith's role as special prosecutor is not related to the Office of Special Counsel.

Smith in January resigned from the Justice Department, days before Trump took office for his second term as president.

He initially announced his intention to resign following Trump's victory in the November 2024 election.

Last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi fired nine former members of Smith's former team of federal prosecutors and assistance.

That brought the number of firings of employees involved in prosecutorial efforts of Trump to 20.

Latest Headlines

Smithsonian removes mention of presidential impeachments
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Smithsonian removes mention of presidential impeachments
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Smithsonian Institution staff temporarily have removed mentions of President Donald Trump's two impeachments and those of three other presidents from an exhibit on the limits of presidential power.
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of frozen hot dogs spilled across Interstate-83 in Pennsylvania, closing the busy highway in both directions, following a multi-vehicle collision.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports 3.8% decline in profits
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports 3.8% decline in profits
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Berkshire Hathaway reported a 3.79% decline in second-quarter earnings as CEO Warren Buffett's company warned about President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported goods.
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of the seven members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Adriana Kugler, announced she is stepping down next week, creating an opening for President Donald Trump to fill.
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is delaying its deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, the committee's chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed.
Police seek suspect who shot, killed 4 people in Montana bar
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police seek suspect who shot, killed 4 people in Montana bar
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at a bar in a small town in Montana.
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- White House visitors can now see the newly repaved Rose Garden. A series of UPI photos shows how the gardens have bloomed in the past and how they look today.
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Comments made by Russian Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday spurred President Donald Trump to reposition two U.S. nuclear submarines.
Tesla to pay $243M for deadly 2019 Florida Keys accident
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tesla to pay $243M for deadly 2019 Florida Keys accident
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla is partially liable and must pay $243 million for an accident that killed a pedestrian and badly injured another, a federal jury decided on Friday.
Reports: Suspect at large after 4 people shot, killed at Montana bar
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Reports: Suspect at large after 4 people shot, killed at Montana bar
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports, police are responding to a shooting at a bar involving numerous people in Anaconda, Mont.

Trending Stories

Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Reports: Suspect at large after 4 people shot, killed at Montana bar
Reports: Suspect at large after 4 people shot, killed at Montana bar
Palantir gets $10B Army contract to improve readiness with AI
Palantir gets $10B Army contract to improve readiness with AI

Follow Us