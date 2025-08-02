Police seek suspect who shot, killed 4 people in Montana bar

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at a bar in a small town in western Montana.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation identified the gunman in the shooting, which happened on Friday morning at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Mont., as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown.

Anaconda is 130 miles east of Idaho and 198 miles west of Bozeman, Mont..

"This is a small, tight-knit community that has been harmed by the heinous actions of one individual today who does not represent what this community or Montanans stand for," Lee Johnson, with the agency, said.

Johnson said his Ford F-150 pickup was found, and that officials were searching the mountains near Stumptown Road just west of Anaconda.

Residents of the town, of whom there are roughly 10,000, were told Friday night to stay in their homes and be vigilant because he was considered armed and dangerous.

SWAT team members cleared his home in neighboring Granite City, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said. The home is about 25 minutes from the bar.

"I've bartended quite a few years, so I'm pretty familiar with most everyone," Sierra, a 7 Gables employee, told KPAX-TV about Brown. "I have met him multiple times. I have served him multiple times. I have had conversations with him multiple times. I have not served him up here yet.

"We're waiting for the kitchen chef to be done so we can actually all leave together and so we all know each other made it safe."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation and the FBI's Deputy Director posted on X that agents are being sent to the area to assist.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianfort also posted Friday on X that he was "closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda."

Officials have identified the four victims have been identified, but they declined to release their names until their families had been notified.