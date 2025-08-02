U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2025 / 6:20 PM

Mixed results for 'Rage Against the Regime' day of action

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Protesters chant during the 'Rage Against The Regime' rally in Los Angeles that is among hundreds of demonstrations against the Trump administration during a national day of action on Saturday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA
Protesters chant during the 'Rage Against The Regime' rally in Los Angeles that is among hundreds of demonstrations against the Trump administration during a national day of action on Saturday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The same organization behind prior protests against the Trump administration reported mixed results for Saturday's "Rage Against the Regime" protests across the country.

The protests are part of the ninth "national day of action" event coordinated so far this year by the 50501 Movement, which opposes President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

Organizers accuse the Trump administration of "heralding ... American neo-fascism," building "concentration camps" and funding "genocide."

They also accuse Trump of "weaponization of ICE against our communities, construction of concentration camps, covering up the Epstein files, attacks on transgender rights and ... dismantling of Medicaid, SNAP, USAID, the Department of Education, NOAA and the National Weather Service."

Related

The protests are intended to be peaceful, but at least one local organizer changed the name to "Rise Against the Regime" to emphasize its peaceful intent for the protest in San Angelo, Texas.

Several posts on the 50501 Movements' Facebook page expressed disappointment over low turnout at many of the protests, while others said hundreds showed up.

The organization says "50501" refers to 50 protests in 50 states in one day and calls the Trump administration a "threat" to democracy and human rights, The Hill reported.

About 350 Rage Against the Regime protests were scheduled in communities across the nation.

The name of Saturday's collective protests references the Los Angeles rock band Rage Against the Machine.

Other nationwide protests organized by the 50501 Movement include the "No Kings Day" protest held on June 14 and the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest held on the anniversary of former Rep. John Lewis' death on July 17.

Latest Headlines

Tenneessee man accused of trying to kill 9 deputies during arrest
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Tenneessee man accused of trying to kill 9 deputies during arrest
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Polk County, Tn., Sheriff's deputies found 14 explosive devices inside the Old Fort home of Kevin Wade O'Neal, whom they arrested Friday for alleged threats.
Police seek suspect who shot, killed 4 people in Montana bar
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police seek suspect who shot, killed 4 people in Montana bar
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at a bar, the bartender and three patrons, in a small town in western Montana.
OpenAI ends ChatGPT option to index chats on search engines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
OpenAI ends ChatGPT option to index chats on search engines
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- OpenAI is ending the option to have Google and other search engines index user chats with ChatGPT and make the content of those chats discoverable on searches.
Smithsonian removes mention of presidential impeachments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Smithsonian removes mention of presidential impeachments
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Smithsonian Institution staff temporarily have removed mentions of President Donald Trump's two impeachments and those of three other presidents from an exhibit on the limits of presidential power.
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of frozen hot dogs spilled across Interstate-83 in Pennsylvania, closing the busy highway in both directions, following a multi-vehicle collision.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports 3.8% decline in profits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports 3.8% decline in profits
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Berkshire Hathaway reported a 3.79% decline in second-quarter earnings as CEO Warren Buffett's company warned about President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported goods.
Office of Special Counsel investigates former prosecutor Jack Smith
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Office of Special Counsel investigates former prosecutor Jack Smith
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Officials with the Office of Special Counsel are launching an investigation into Jack Smith, who oversaw criminal probes into President Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of the seven members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Adriana Kugler, is stepping down next week, creating an opening for President Donald Trump.
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is delaying its deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, the committee's chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed.
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- White House visitors can now see the newly repaved Rose Garden. A series of UPI photos shows how the gardens have bloomed in the past and how they look today.

Trending Stories

India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate

Follow Us