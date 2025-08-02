Mixed results for 'Rage Against the Regime' day of action

Protesters chant during the 'Rage Against The Regime' rally in Los Angeles that is among hundreds of demonstrations against the Trump administration during a national day of action on Saturday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The same organization behind prior protests against the Trump administration reported mixed results for Saturday's "Rage Against the Regime" protests across the country.

The protests are part of the ninth "national day of action" event coordinated so far this year by the 50501 Movement, which opposes President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

Organizers accuse the Trump administration of "heralding ... American neo-fascism," building "concentration camps" and funding "genocide."

They also accuse Trump of "weaponization of ICE against our communities, construction of concentration camps, covering up the Epstein files, attacks on transgender rights and ... dismantling of Medicaid, SNAP, USAID, the Department of Education, NOAA and the National Weather Service."

The protests are intended to be peaceful, but at least one local organizer changed the name to "Rise Against the Regime" to emphasize its peaceful intent for the protest in San Angelo, Texas.

Several posts on the 50501 Movements' Facebook page expressed disappointment over low turnout at many of the protests, while others said hundreds showed up.

The organization says "50501" refers to 50 protests in 50 states in one day and calls the Trump administration a "threat" to democracy and human rights, The Hill reported.

About 350 Rage Against the Regime protests were scheduled in communities across the nation.

The name of Saturday's collective protests references the Los Angeles rock band Rage Against the Machine.

Other nationwide protests organized by the 50501 Movement include the "No Kings Day" protest held on June 14 and the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest held on the anniversary of former Rep. John Lewis' death on July 17.