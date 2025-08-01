U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2025 / 8:06 PM

Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today

By UPI Staff
President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan stroll through the White House Rose Garden during their time in Washington, D.C. File Photo by UPI
1 of 18 | President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan stroll through the White House Rose Garden during their time in Washington, D.C. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- On Friday, White House visitors in Washington, D.C., could better see the newly repaved Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump has said the area needs a hard surface because press events and other occasions in the garden often can't accommodate all the visitors. He also has said that he wanted the Rose Garden to rival the gardens he has visited in Europe.

It's not the only structural changes implemented by Trump at the White House.

In June, Trump had two flagpoles installed at the White House and paid for the project himself.

And this past month, the White House also announced that a ballroom would be built adjacent to the White House. Trump and other "patriot donors" have agreed to cover the cost to build it, the president said. That project is scheduled to begin next month.

See the UPI photos above for a look at how the White House gardens have changed over the years and through different presidencies.

