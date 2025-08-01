Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Trump's super PACs are stockpiling cash, nearly $200 million available

By Lisa Hornung
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Wednesday. Trump superPACs are saving their cash for midterm elections. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Wednesday. Trump superPACs are saving their cash for midterm elections. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's super PAC has raised $177 million in the last six months, and has nearly $200 million in cash available to use in the next midterm elections.

His leadership PAC raised $28 million, according to filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission Thursday.

It's an unprecedented amount for a president who can't run again.

Donors include, Jeffrey Yass, billionaire trader, $16 million; Ronald Lauder, cosmetics heir, $5 million; Marc Andreessen, Silicon Valley investor, $3 million; Elon Musk, $5 million; Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, $12.5 million, and the company also gave $12.5 million; Securing American Greatness, a pro-Trump dark money group, $13.75 million and Blockchain.com, $5 million.

The two PACs reported a combined $234 million in cash at the end of June.

They mostly haven't spent the cash. Instead, they've been stockpiling it to use in 2026 primaries or to boost Republicans in midterms.

Never Surrender is now the president's primary leadership PAC. It was converted from his 2024 campaign committee. It reported $38 million in cash on hand after spending $16.8 million, which was mostly leftover expenses from the campaign.

The main pro-Trump superPAC is MAGA Inc., which reported $196 million in cash on hand after only spending a few million.

SuperPACs have no donation limits. They can pay for political ads, but they can't coordinate with or contribute directly to campaigns or political parties.

Musk donated $5 million to MAGA Inc. on June 27, three days before reigniting his feud with Trump over his megabill. He also donated $5 million each to two super PACs to help Republicans keep their House of Representative and Senate majorities.

