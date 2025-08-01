Palantir gets $10B Army contract to improve readiness with AI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Denver-based software firm Palantir Technologies secured a 10-year contract worth up to $10 billion to improve the U.S. Army's military readiness and efficiency with artificial intelligence.

Palantir specializes in developing software that enables the use of AI to make real-time decisions, such as those that the U.S. Army could face in the future.

The contract supports the Army's sustained capability growth and enhances its ability to meet operational warfighting needs with proven [and] commercially available AI technologies, it said in an online announcement on Thursday.

"This enterprise agreement represents a pivotal step in the Army's commitment to modernizing our capabilities while being fiscally responsible," Army Chief Information Officer Leo Garciga said.

The enterprise agreement with Palantir will help the Army to save money while improving its operational efficiency and military readiness through a "comprehensive framework for the Army's future software and data needs," according to the announcement.

"By streamlining our procurement processes and leveraging enterprise-level discounts, we are not only enhancing our operational effectiveness but also maximizing our buying power," Garciga added.

The Army will consolidate 15 prime contracts and 60 related contracts into one enterprise agreement with Palantir, which accelerates the delivery of proven commercial software to the Army's military units.

"This streamlined approach reduces procurement timelines, ensuring soldiers have rapid access to cutting-edge data integration, analytics and AI tools," according to the Army.

The contract also saves money by eliminating contract and pass-through fees, while reducing procurement timelines.

The contract enables the Army and other Defense Department to pay up to $10 billion over 10 years to obtain Palantir products, but it does not require the military to spend the full $10 billion.

Palantir earlier this year provided the Army with two AI-powered systems as part of a $178 million contract, according to a CNBC news report.

The Defense Department in May also increased to $795 million an existing contract with Maven Smart Systems to improve the military's AI capabilities.