Reports: Suspect at large after 4 people shot, killed at Montana bar

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports, police are responding to a shooting at a bar involving numerous people in Anaconda, Mont.

There are no details on the victims, though initial reports say four people are dead.

The suspected assailant has been identified as Michael Brown and remains at large, law enforcement officials said, adding that he was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana plates DTY493.

Brown is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation told CBS News that the incident happened at The Owl Bar at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

A SWAT team later cleared Brown's house, according to one report.

CNN, citing a social media post by the Denver office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the state's Gov. Greg Gianforte was monitoring the situation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest.