Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2025 / 3:58 AM

UCLA loses funding after Trump admin. said it failed Jewish students

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A pro-Palestinian encampment is seen cordoned off by stanchions on the UCLA campus on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A pro-Palestinian encampment is seen cordoned off by stanchions on the UCLA campus on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The University of California, Los Angeles, has announced that it has lost research funding over federal accusations of anti-Semitism at the school.

The announcement comes days after the Justice Department said UCLA failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students during pro-Palestine protests that erupted on its campus, as well as those across the United States, in the spring and summer of last year in protest of Israel's war in Gaza.

The prestigious university did not state the amount of federal funding it would be stripped of, but said it may impact hundreds of grants.

"In its notice to us, the federal government claims anti-Semitism and bias as the reasons. This far-reaching penalty of defunding life-saving research does nothing to address any alleged discrimination," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in the Thursday letter addressed to the school's community.

Related

Frenk said the funding affect is under the control of the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and other agencies, which will result in the suspension of certain research funding.

"This is not only a loss to the researchers who rely on critical grants. It is a loss for Americans across the nation whose work, health and future depend on the groundbreaking work we do."

UCLA is one of dozens of American universities that have been targeted by the Trump administration with civil rights and constitutional investigations in connection to protests demanding the schools divest from Israel over its war in Gaza.

Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has been cracking down on institutions of higher learning, in particular elite schools, over a slew of allegations, from not protecting Jewish students to illegally enforcing diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department told UCLA in a letter that an investigation into its handling of the pro-Palestine protests found it had violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by "acting with deliberate indifference in creating a hostile educational environment for Jewish and Israeli students."

That same day, the university reached a multimillion-dollar settlement that includes paying $6.13 million to three Jewish students and a professor who accused the school of violating their civil rights by permitting the pro-Palestine protests.

Frenk said UCLA shares the goal of eradicating anti-Semitism from society, and has taken actions to manage protests on campus as well as launched an initiative to combat anti-Semitism.

Latest Headlines

Board recommends White House official Jeffery Clark be disbarred
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Board recommends White House official Jeffery Clark be disbarred
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An attorney disciplinary board is recommending White House official Jeffery Clark be stripped of his Washington, D.C., law license over his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election for President Donald Trump.
Florida executes record 9th death row inmate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida executes record 9th death row inmate
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Florida has executed a 60-year-old Air Force veteran for killing his wife and two children in 1994, marking a record ninth execution for the Sunshine State.
Judge halts Trump's termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge halts Trump's termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled to postpone the Trump administration's termination of deportation protections for tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua amid litigation.
Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of trading partners
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of trading partners
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formalized his reciprocal tariffs policy on Thursday, imposing stiff levies on dozens of nations.
Pew: Three quarters of Americans targeted weekly in online scams
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pew: Three quarters of Americans targeted weekly in online scams
July 31 (UPI) -- Nearly three quarters of U.S. adults experience some kind of online scam or cyber attack every week, data from the Pew Research Center showed Thursday.
FBI announces opening of first office in New Zealand
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI announces opening of first office in New Zealand
July 31 (UPI) -- The FBI has for the first time opened a dedicated office in New Zealand, officials announced Thursday.
FBI Detroit continues Jimmy Hoffa search after 50 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI Detroit continues Jimmy Hoffa search after 50 years
July 31 (UPI) -- Former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared 50 years ago at age 62, but the FBI's Detroit Field Office continues seeking information in the matter.
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
An elevated risk of wildfires will threaten parts of Hawaii into the weekend, despite the departure of nearby tropical activity, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
July 31 (UPI) -- New York's police commissioner promoted slain officer Didarul Islam to detective during his funeral at a Bronx mosque on Thursday morning.

Trending Stories

Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog

Follow Us