Aug. 1, 2025 / 5:16 AM

Board recommends White House official Jeffery Clark be disbarred

By Darryl Coote
A disciplinary board has recommended that Jeffrey Clark be disbarred. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An attorney disciplinary board is recommending White House official Jeffrey Clark be stripped of his Washington, D.C., law license over his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election for President Donald Trump.

A majority of the nine-member Washington, D.C., Board on Professional Responsibility recommended Clark be disbarred on Thursday, stating Clark "was prepared to cause the Justice Department to tell a lie about the status of its investigation" into the 2020 general election.

"Lawyers cannot advocate for any outcome based on false statements, and they certainly cannot urge others to do so," the panel said.

"Respondent persistently and energetically sought to do just that on an important national issue. He should be disbarred as a consequence and to send a message to the rest of the Bar and to the public that this behavior will not be tolerated."

Of the nine members, seven voted for Clark to be disbarred, while two recommended he be suspended for three years and required prove his fitness to practice prior to reinstatement. The D.C. Court of Appeals will have the final say in the matter.

"The fight continues," Clark said in response to the ruling on X.

Clark is the acting administrator of the White House Office of Management and Budget's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, but was previously acting assistant head of the Justice Department's Civil Division during Trump's first term and a supporter of his boss' false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The letter at the center of the ruling is one that Clark drafted in late December 2020, after Trump lost the general election to then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

In the letter to Georgia officials, he said the Justice Department had "significant concerns" about the state's election, despite the federal department being aware of zero issues. The letter recommended that Georgia's governor call the state's legislature into special session to consider replacing electors that supported Biden with those that were in favor of Trump -- a plot that is now widely referred to as the fake electors scheme.

After being warned against sending the letter by two superiors, Clark, whose job at the Justice Department was not involved in elections, continued to advocate for it to be sent.

Trump also considered replacing then-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark but later declined to name him head of the department after being informed that doing so would ignite mass resignations.

