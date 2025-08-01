Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2025 / 2:58 AM

Florida executes record 9th death row inmate

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Edward Zkarzewski was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford on Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website
Edward Zkarzewski was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford on Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Florida has executed a 60-year-old Air Force veteran for killing his wife and two children in 1994, marking a record ninth execution for the Sunshine State.

Edward Zakrzewski was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, about 46 miles southwest of Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. EST, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

With Zakrzewski's death, Florida has killed nine people so far in 2025, its most in a calendar year since the resumption of executions in the United States in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

It is also the United States' 27th execution of the year, the nation's most since 2015 when there were 28, as executions were on a near-yearly decline from a height of 98 in 1999.

Related

Zakrzewski was sentenced to death after pleading guilty to killing his 34-year-old wife, Sylvia, his 7-year-old son, Edward, and his 5-year-old daughter, Anna, on June 9, 1994.

He was accused of hitting his wife, who wanted a divorce, on the head with a crowbar multiple times before strangling her with a rope and then striking her with a machete. He then used the machete to kill his two children.

Following the murders, he left for Hawaii, where he lived with a family that ran a religious commune. Zakrzewski turned himself in to police after the family saw his picture during a broadcast of the television show Unsolved Mysteries.

The jury voted seven to five to recommend he be executed for killing his wife and Edward, and life in prison without the possibility of parol for the murder of Anna.

His defense, according to court documents, argued their client was under extreme mental and emotional disturbance and had expressed remorse since the crime.

They also filed numerous appeals in the years since the conviction, with the final one being rejected Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant on July 1.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis now holds the dishonorable distinction of executing more people in one year than any prior governor in Florida's history," Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said in a statement.

"There have been many media inquiries about the reasons for the unrelenting number and pace of these executions, all asking one thing -- why now? And the response from the administration? Deafening silence. This killing spree has taken place on a desolate road in the middle of nowhere, far from the governor's mansion, without rhyme or reason.

"The people of the State of Florida deserve better than executions shrouded in silence and secrecy," the group said.

Florida has scheduled two more executions for this month, Kayle Bates on Aug. 19, and Curtis Windom on Aug. 28.

There are, so far, 10 more executions scheduled throughout the United States this year.

Latest Headlines

Judge halts Trump's termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge halts Trump's termination of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled to postpone the Trump administration's termination of deportation protections for tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua amid litigation.
Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of trading partners
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of trading partners
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formalized his reciprocal tariffs policy on Thursday, imposing stiff levies on dozens of nations.
Pew: Three quarters of Americans targeted weekly in online scams
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pew: Three quarters of Americans targeted weekly in online scams
July 31 (UPI) -- Nearly three quarters of U.S. adults experience some kind of online scam or cyber attack every week, data from the Pew Research Center showed Thursday.
FBI announces opening of first office in New Zealand
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI announces opening of first office in New Zealand
July 31 (UPI) -- The FBI has for the first time opened a dedicated office in New Zealand, officials announced Thursday.
FBI Detroit continues Jimmy Hoffa search after 50 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI Detroit continues Jimmy Hoffa search after 50 years
July 31 (UPI) -- Former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared 50 years ago at age 62, but the FBI's Detroit Field Office continues seeking information in the matter.
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
An elevated risk of wildfires will threaten parts of Hawaii into the weekend, despite the departure of nearby tropical activity, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
July 31 (UPI) -- New York's police commissioner promoted slain officer Didarul Islam to detective during his funeral at a Bronx mosque on Thursday morning.
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
July 31 (UPI) -- Pop singer and actor Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is suffering from a "debilitating" case of Lyme disease during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, he announced on social media.
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
When thunder rumbles in the distance, there's a quick and simple way to figure out how close the lightning actually struck based on the speed of sound. After you see a flash of lightning, start counting.

Trending Stories

Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance
Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance

Follow Us