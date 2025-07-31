Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 3:52 PM

White House ballroom construction to start in September

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
An artist's rendering shows the interior of the planned 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom that is to be completed during President Donald Trump's second term. Image Courtesy of the White House
1 of 3 | An artist's rendering shows the interior of the planned 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom that is to be completed during President Donald Trump's second term. Image Courtesy of the White House

July 31 (UPI) -- The White House will have a ballroom to host events following the completion of the $200 million project that gets underway in September and scheduled to end by 2028.

President Donald Trump and other "patriot donors" have agreed to cover the cost to build the ballroom that will be separated from the White House's main building but share the same architectural theme and heritage, according to Thursday's White House announcement.

"President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail," White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said.

"The president and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserve the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future administrations and generations of Americans to come," Wiles added.

Related

The ballroom will encompass 90,000 square feet and seat as many as 650 people, which is more than three times the 200-person capacity of the East Room of the White House.

It will be built in the same space that now is occupied by the East Wing of the White House, which was built in 1902 and has been renovated multiple times.

Trump selected McCrery Architects as the project's lead designer, which has a history of classical architecture design.

Clark Construction will lead the project's construction team, while AECOM will lead the ballroom's engineering team.

The project's anticipated conclusion date is sometime before Trump completes his second term in office in 2028.

White House staff will keep the public informed with online updates as the project continues until completion.

Trump has initiated other White House improvements, including paying $100,000 of his own money to erect two flagpoles on the White House grounds in June.

Trump also had a historic magnolia tree removed that he said had become dangerous and has proposed paving the White House Rose Garden's grass to better support outdoor events there.

Latest Headlines

How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
When thunder rumbles in the distance, there's a quick and simple way to figure out how close the lightning actually struck based on the speed of sound. After you see a flash of lightning, start counting.
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Former pro wrestling star turned political activist Hulk Hogan, who died a week ago at the age of 71, was the victim of a heart attack officials announced Thursday. 
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
July 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., won't seek re-election after completing his 15th term next year and has endorsed an Illinois state representative to replace him.
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
July 31 (UPI) -- The NFL Alumni Association announced the new Small Business Training Camp to help NFL alumni launch and run small businesses. Former players will help teach.
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing $106 million to support conservation of private working forestlands.
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
July 31 (UPI) -- Figma Inc. raised $1.2 billion with an initial public offering on Thursday, with shares trading for $33, which increased its market share to $19.3 billion.
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials in an eastern Florida community are investigating after a baby was fatally injured by a large family dog.
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he won't raise tariffs on Mexican goods Friday for 90 days, in hopes that a new trade deal can be arranged.
Microsoft reaches $4 trillion market value, joins Nvidia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft reaches $4 trillion market value, joins Nvidia
July 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft jumped past the $4 trillion market value mark Thursday, joining Nvidia as only the second public company ever to achieve the financial feat.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight

Follow Us