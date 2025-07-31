White House ballroom construction to start in September

1 of 3 | An artist's rendering shows the interior of the planned 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom that is to be completed during President Donald Trump's second term. Image Courtesy of the White House

July 31 (UPI) -- The White House will have a ballroom to host events following the completion of the $200 million project that gets underway in September and scheduled to end by 2028.

President Donald Trump and other "patriot donors" have agreed to cover the cost to build the ballroom that will be separated from the White House's main building but share the same architectural theme and heritage, according to Thursday's White House announcement.

"President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail," White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said.

"The president and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserve the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future administrations and generations of Americans to come," Wiles added.

The ballroom will encompass 90,000 square feet and seat as many as 650 people, which is more than three times the 200-person capacity of the East Room of the White House.

It will be built in the same space that now is occupied by the East Wing of the White House, which was built in 1902 and has been renovated multiple times.

Trump selected McCrery Architects as the project's lead designer, which has a history of classical architecture design.

Clark Construction will lead the project's construction team, while AECOM will lead the ballroom's engineering team.

The project's anticipated conclusion date is sometime before Trump completes his second term in office in 2028.

White House staff will keep the public informed with online updates as the project continues until completion.

Trump has initiated other White House improvements, including paying $100,000 of his own money to erect two flagpoles on the White House grounds in June.

Trump also had a historic magnolia tree removed that he said had become dangerous and has proposed paving the White House Rose Garden's grass to better support outdoor events there.