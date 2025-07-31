Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 9:37 AM

Trump closes de minimus tariff loophole for cheap imported items

By Lisa Hornung
Postal workers load up their trucks for mail delivery at the Sunset Post Office in Hollywood, Calif. President Donald Trump closed the de minimus loophole on Wednesday that allowed consumer goods under $800 to avoid tariffs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Postal workers load up their trucks for mail delivery at the Sunset Post Office in Hollywood, Calif. President Donald Trump closed the de minimus loophole on Wednesday that allowed consumer goods under $800 to avoid tariffs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has suspended the de minimus exemption for tariffs on low-cost imported goods, which means people who shop sites like Temu, AliExpress and Shein are about to begin paying more.

On Wednesday, Trump signed the executive order, which takes effect Aug. 29, to close the loophole for these tariffs on items worth $800 or less.

In May, Trump tried to make this change for items from China and Hong Kong, but an auto parts retailer sued the administration claiming it was illegal and hurt their business. But a federal trade court declined to hear the case on Monday, opening the door for Trump to impose the tariffs.

The executive order said that de minimus status will stay for items shipped through the United States Postal Service until "adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties applicable for postal shipments otherwise eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment."

PDD Holdings, the parent company of Temu, and Amazon shares dipped on the news. Amazon has a third-party marketplace that often ships from China. It also runs a low-cost storefront called Haul.

In May, Temu stopped shipping items directly from China and labeled those items "out of stock."

The amount of de minimis shipments has soared this year to 309 million units. That number was 115 million for all of last year, the White House said.

More than 80% of e-commerce shipments to the United States in 2022 were de minimis purchases and came from China, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported it had processed around 4 million duty-free de minimis shipments daily. There were about 1.36 billion packages delivered to the United States over the past fiscal year that were covered by the exemption, and around 48% of de minimis items had been shipped to the poorest zip codes, while 22% went to the richest ones.

The new tariffs will also likely slow down the shipping process as importers of the cheaper products from China will now need to fill out information on each item, such as its point of origin and contents.

