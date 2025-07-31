Trump to sign order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools

July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.

The executive order signing event will host golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, retired champion golfer Annika Sorenstam and Paul "Triple H" Levesque of World Wrestling Entertainment.

In Trump's second term, the United States will host the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

DeChambeau will chair the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, the White House confirmed. He is a friend of Trump and has been seen on the campaign trail with him.

The order advises the council to create school-based programs that reward achievements in physical education. It will also reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test, first created in 1966 and was administered in public middle and high schools. The test was replaced in 2013 with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, which touted living an active and healthy lifestyle.

Other sports issues in the president's second term have been to demand the NFL's Washington Commanders to change their name back to the Redskins and to issue an executive order banning transgender women in women's sports.

Former President Barack Obama killed the test in 2012 and replaced it with an assessment called the FitnessGram focused on improving individual health.

"President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles - creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN in a statement.