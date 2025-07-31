Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 4:59 PM

Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement

Davis first won his seat in Congress in 1996 and is one of the oldest members of the U.S. House.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 7, 2023. File Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI
President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 7, 2023. File Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., won't seek re-election after completing his 15th term next year and has endorsed an Illinois state representative to replace him.

"We're not going to go away, but the time has come," Davis, 83, said while announcing his pending retirement at a Chicago press event on Thursday.

"I want to thank the thousands of people who believed we could make a difference," Davis said, as reported by WTTW.

"Chicago, Illinois, has done some marvelous things," he said. "The road has not always been the easiest, but ... I've had so much fun doing this job."

Related

Davis said he would have "done it for nothing" and "would pay to do it."

Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, joined Davis at the press event, whom he introduced as his chosen successor.

Davis said he will chair Ford's campaign, while his chief of staff, Tumia Romero, will serve as Ford's campaign manager.

Davis described Ford, 53, as an experienced state representative, but he will face a crowded field.

Several Illinois Democrats already have announced their candidacy to replace Davis during the 2026 election.

Davis first won his seat in Congress in 1996 and is one of the oldest members of the House of Representatives.

He previously served as an alderman for Chicago's 29th Ward from 1979 to 1990 and as a Cook County commissioner from 1990 to 1997.

As the incumbent representative for Illinois' 7th District in the House of Representatives, Davis routinely secured 80% or more of votes despite rarely being mentioned by Chicago's daily newspapers.

He defeated Republican challenger Chad Koppie with 83% of votes during the Nov. 5 election.

The 7th District encompasses Chicago's downtown area, parts of the city's South Side and many western suburbs.

Davis, like all House Democrats, opposed President Donald Trump's and Republicans' "one big, beautiful bill" in July.

He called the budget bill a "big, bad, inhumane and ugly bill" and said it will "wreck health care delivery, take food from hungry children, sentence seniors to early deaths, eliminate jobs and destabilize the economy."

The only thing the bill would accomplish is giving "the super-rich and wealthy more influence, more power [and] more wealth," Davis said.

Latest Headlines

Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
July 31 (UPI) -- The NFL Alumni Association announced the new Small Business Training Camp to help NFL alumni launch and run small businesses. Former players will help teach.
White House ballroom construction to start in September
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House ballroom construction to start in September
July 31 (UPI) -- The White House will have a ballroom to host events following the completion of the $200 million project that gets underway in September and scheduled to end by 2028.
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing $106 million to support conservation of private working forestlands.
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
July 31 (UPI) -- Figma Inc. raised $1.2 billion with an initial public offering on Thursday, with shares trading for $33, which increased its market share to $19.3 billion.
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials in an eastern Florida community are investigating after a baby was fatally injured by a large family dog.
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he won't raise tariffs on Mexican goods Friday for 90 days, in hopes that a new trade deal can be arranged.
Microsoft reaches $4 trillion market value, joins Nvidia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft reaches $4 trillion market value, joins Nvidia
July 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft jumped past the $4 trillion market value mark Thursday, joining Nvidia as only the second public company ever to achieve the financial feat.
June PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 2.7% annually
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
June PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 2.7% annually
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA, announced Thursday that personal income for Americans increased in June, but so did inflation.
China meets with Nvidia over possible AI chip security issues
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
China meets with Nvidia over possible AI chip security issues
July 31 (UPI) -- The Chinese government announced Thursday it met with Nvidia in regard to potential security risks in an AI chip it developed for sale in China.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight

Follow Us