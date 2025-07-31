Trending
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack

By Mark Moran
Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan reaches out to fans as he arrives at Randall's Wines and Spirits for a signing appearance in St. Louis in 2024. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24. His cause of death, a heart attack, was announced Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan reaches out to fans as he arrives at Randall's Wines and Spirits for a signing appearance in St. Louis in 2024. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24. His cause of death, a heart attack, was announced Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Former pro wrestling star turned political activist Hulk Hogan, who died a week ago at the age of 71, was the victim of a heart attack officials announced Thursday.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died of a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to cremation reports obtained by ABC News through the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

Hogan's cause of death was certified by his primary care physician. The report indicated that the former WWE star also suffered from atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, known as CLL, a type of blood cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.

A heart attack is typically associated with coronary artery disease which causes severe blood vessel blockages that prohibit enough blood from getting to the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, wrote on social media that the wrestling star also suffered complications leading up to his death, but she did not specify what they were.

"He had been dealing with some health issues," but I truly believed we would overcome them," she wrote in the July 25 social media post. "I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had some more time. "This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend... but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

Clearwater, Fla. police and medical personnel responded to a "cardiac arrest" medical call at 9:51 a.m. EDT on July 24 at Hogan's home in Clearwater Beach on the Florida Gulf Coast, near Tampa. He was treated on the scene and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

