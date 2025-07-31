Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 8:09 PM

FBI Detroit continues Jimmy Hoffa search after 50 years

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The FBI resumed the search on June 18, 2013, for the body of Jimmy Hoffa, right, pictured here in this 1961 photo. File Photo by UPI
The FBI resumed the search on June 18, 2013, for the body of Jimmy Hoffa, right, pictured here in this 1961 photo. File Photo by UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- Former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared 50 years ago at age 62, but the FBI's Detroit Field Office continues seeking information for its ongoing investigation.

The FBI investigates missing persons cases that might involve violations of federal law, such as kidnapping, organized crime and other criminal acts.

"As the 50th anniversary of Mr. Hoffa's disappearance approaches, the FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to pursuing all credible leads," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, in a news release on Thursday.

Anyone with information relating to the Hoffa case is encouraged to contact the FBI by calling 800-CALL-FBI or by submitting an online tip.

Related

Hoffa's conflict with Robert Kennedy

While Hoffa was president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, he clashed with then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy, who for many years investigated the union's and Hoffa's alleged corruption and ties to organized crime.

Several high-profile hearings elevated the general public's awareness of Hoffa, as well as Kennedy, who was assassinated while seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for president on June 6, 1968.

Kennedy's investigations contributed to Hoffa eventually being convicted of bribing a grand jury member, along with a separate conviction for fraud, and going to federal prison in 1967.

There is no known connection between Kennedy's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, and Hoffa, the Teamsters or organized crime.

Sirhan said he carried out the assassination due to Kennedy's support of Israel.

Hoffa tried to regain union control

Hoffa was last seen on July 30, 1975, at the Macchus Red Fox restaurant at 6676 Telegraph Road in the Detroit-area suburb of Bloomfield, Mich.

He allegedly was there to meet with two organized crime leaders during his effort to regain control of the Teamsters Union.

Self-admitted mob hitman Charles Allen in 1982 claimed Hoffa had assigned him to kill then-Teamsters Union President Frank Fitzsimmons.

Allen claimed Hoffa told him to shoot and kill Fitzsimmons outside the Teamsters Union headquarters in Washington, D.C.

He also claimed Hoffa ordered him to kill East Coast trucking leader Tony Provenzano and others who blocked Hoffa's path back to power within the Teamsters.

Fitzsimmons was a highly placed Teamsters official while Hoffa was the union's president from 1957 to 1971.

Fitzsimmons became the union's president when Hoffa was sentenced to federal prison in 1967 for jury tampering.

Fitzsimmons also allegedly was more willing than Hoffa to continue loaning money from the Teamsters' Central States Pension Fund to those who were affiliated with organized crime.

Such loans allegedly helped the mob to build and control several casinos in Las Vegas for many years.

Effort to regain Teamsters presidency

Hoffa's plan to kill Fitzsimmons unraveled when Hoffa's foster son, Chuckie O'Brien, warned Provenzano after a fallout, Allen claimed.

O'Brien said Hoffa initially supported O'Brien's desire to seek election to a Teamsters post with its Detroit local, but Hoffa changed his mind.

President Richard Nixon commuted Hoffa's sentence in 1971 with the condition that Hoffa cease his involvement in union activities.

Hoffa reneged on the agreement and sought to regain his former office and oust Fitzsimmons, who was less popular among union members.

Organized crime figures were concerned about Hoffa and viewed Fitzsimmons as someone they could control, so they ordered Hoffa's demise, Allen said.

Allen claimed Provenzano and New Jersey mobster Salvatore Briguglio had Hoffa killed and his body disposed of by grinding it into small pieces and distributing the remains in a Florida swamp.

Fitzsimmons died of cancer in 1981, and Briguglio was killed in an execution-style hit in New York City on March 21, 1978.

Continued interest in disappearance

Hoffa's disappearance has led to movies about his life and death, several documentaries and continued media interest.

Many tips over the years have suggested Hoffa's body was buried under Giants Stadium in New Jersey, beneath several Detroit-area driveways and under a freeway overpass.

Occasional tips have caused the FBI to investigate several homes and other locations, but none have turned up any additional evidence leading to the discovery of Hoffa's remains.

At least two major motion pictures have been filmed about Hoffa and his disappearance.

Actor Jack Nicholson portrayed Hoffa in a 1992 film titled "Hoffa," which details the union leader's organizing activities with the Teamsters and his eventual death and disappearance.

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese in 2019 released "The Irishman," which attributes Hoffa's death to alleged mob hitman Frank Sheeran, who is played by Robert De Niro.

Al Pacino played Hoffa, and Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel played significant supporting roles in that film.

"The Irishman" received 10 Academy Award nominations in 2020, including best picture, best director and best supporting actor for Pacino and Pesci, but the film did not win any Oscars.

Latest Headlines

Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Hawaii faces wildfire risk amid drought, winds
An elevated risk of wildfires will threaten parts of Hawaii into the weekend, despite the departure of nearby tropical activity, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral
July 31 (UPI) -- New York's police commissioner promoted slain officer Didarul Islam to detective during his funeral at a Bronx mosque on Thursday morning.
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
July 31 (UPI) -- Pop singer and actor Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is suffering from a "debilitating" case of Lyme disease during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, he announced on social media.
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
When thunder rumbles in the distance, there's a quick and simple way to figure out how close the lightning actually struck based on the speed of sound. After you see a flash of lightning, start counting.
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Former pro wrestling star turned political activist Hulk Hogan, who died a week ago at the age of 71, was the victim of a heart attack officials announced Thursday. 
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
July 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., won't seek re-election after completing his 15th term next year and has endorsed an Illinois state representative to replace him.
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
July 31 (UPI) -- The NFL Alumni Association announced the new Small Business Training Camp to help NFL alumni launch and run small businesses. Former players will help teach.
White House ballroom construction to start in September
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House ballroom construction to start in September
July 31 (UPI) -- The White House will have a ballroom to host events following the completion of the $200 million project that gets underway in September and scheduled to end by 2028.
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing $106 million to support conservation of private working forestlands.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight

Follow Us