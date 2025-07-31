Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 5:48 PM

Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A police officer salutes as a hearse carrying New York City Police Officer Didarul Islam's body exits the Parkchester Jame Mosque in New York City on Thursday. Photo by Derek French/UPI
1 of 5 | A police officer salutes as a hearse carrying New York City Police Officer Didarul Islam's body exits the Parkchester Jame Mosque in New York City on Thursday. Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- New York's police commissioner promoted slain officer Didarul Islam to detective during his funeral at a Bronx mosque on Thursday morning.

Thousands of police officers, local officials and mourners lined the street outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx to honor Islam.

"Look at all the NYPD officers here and outside this mosque and across this city who stand with you," New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Islam's family while speaking at the funeral.

"I am so heartbroken for you and your family," Tisch said.

Related

"As we scan the sea of blue, you will notice they look a whole lot like Didarul," she continued.

"They wear his uniform, his shield [and] his collar brass," Tisch said.

"They carry on his purpose and are sworn to finish the work he started," she added, "and they will be there for you, always."

Tisch then promoted Islam to detective-first grade, which is an NYPD tradition.

Islam, 36, was among four people who were killed by Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura during a mass shooting at an office building at 345 Park Ave. in New York City on Monday.

Tamura was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James were among elected officials who attended the funeral.

The funeral service started at 10 a.m. EDT, followed by prayer services at noon.

A "solid wall of blue" stood in a downpour as the hearse carrying Islam's body from the mosque following the funeral service.

Islam's body afterward was transferred to his family for a private burial service.

Islam had served on the NYPD for four years, was a father of two, and he and his wife were expecting the arrival of a third child.

Adams and Tisch visited the NYPD's 47th Precinct station house on Wednesday to attend its morning roll call and talk with police officers.

Adams also visited with Islam's family on Wednesday night.

Latest Headlines

How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
How to tell how far away lightning is by counting
When thunder rumbles in the distance, there's a quick and simple way to figure out how close the lightning actually struck based on the speed of sound. After you see a flash of lightning, start counting.
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Former pro wrestling star turned political activist Hulk Hogan, who died a week ago at the age of 71, was the victim of a heart attack officials announced Thursday. 
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis announces retirement
July 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., won't seek re-election after completing his 15th term next year and has endorsed an Illinois state representative to replace him.
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump signs order bringing Presidential Fitness Test back to schools
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday alongside his professional athlete friends to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp
July 31 (UPI) -- The NFL Alumni Association announced the new Small Business Training Camp to help NFL alumni launch and run small businesses. Former players will help teach.
White House ballroom construction to start in September
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House ballroom construction to start in September
July 31 (UPI) -- The White House will have a ballroom to host events following the completion of the $200 million project that gets underway in September and scheduled to end by 2028.
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA invests $106 million to keep 'forests working,' boost logging
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing $106 million to support conservation of private working forestlands.
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Figma IPO raises its market share to $19.3B
July 31 (UPI) -- Figma Inc. raised $1.2 billion with an initial public offering on Thursday, with shares trading for $33, which increased its market share to $19.3 billion.
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials in an eastern Florida community are investigating after a baby was fatally injured by a large family dog.
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump to pause new tariffs on Mexico for 90 days
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he won't raise tariffs on Mexican goods Friday for 90 days, in hopes that a new trade deal can be arranged.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight

Follow Us