Slain NYPD officer Islam promoted to detective during funeral

July 31 (UPI) -- New York's police commissioner promoted slain officer Didarul Islam to detective during his funeral at a Bronx mosque on Thursday morning.

Thousands of police officers, local officials and mourners lined the street outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx to honor Islam.

"Look at all the NYPD officers here and outside this mosque and across this city who stand with you," New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Islam's family while speaking at the funeral.

"I am so heartbroken for you and your family," Tisch said.

"As we scan the sea of blue, you will notice they look a whole lot like Didarul," she continued.

"They wear his uniform, his shield [and] his collar brass," Tisch said.

"They carry on his purpose and are sworn to finish the work he started," she added, "and they will be there for you, always."

Tisch then promoted Islam to detective-first grade, which is an NYPD tradition.

Islam, 36, was among four people who were killed by Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura during a mass shooting at an office building at 345 Park Ave. in New York City on Monday.

Tamura was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James were among elected officials who attended the funeral.

The funeral service started at 10 a.m. EDT, followed by prayer services at noon.

A "solid wall of blue" stood in a downpour as the hearse carrying Islam's body from the mosque following the funeral service.

Islam's body afterward was transferred to his family for a private burial service.

Islam had served on the NYPD for four years, was a father of two, and he and his wife were expecting the arrival of a third child.

Adams and Tisch visited the NYPD's 47th Precinct station house on Wednesday to attend its morning roll call and talk with police officers.

Adams also visited with Islam's family on Wednesday night.